2026 CWST Stingrays Silent Auction

Make a splash with this one-of-a-kind opportunity! The winning swimmer will step into the role of “Coach for the Day,” assisting coaches during a designated practice.





The swimmer will help lead warm-ups, choose a few favorite sets, offer encouragement to teammates, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run the team.





The experience also includes special recognition at practice and a fun photo opportunity to capture the moment. Perfect for a swimmer who loves the sport and wants to lead like a pro!





Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.