2026 CWST Stingrays Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Make a splash with this one-of-a-kind opportunity! The winning swimmer will step into the role of “Coach for the Day,” assisting coaches during a designated practice.
The swimmer will help lead warm-ups, choose a few favorite sets, offer encouragement to teammates, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run the team.
The experience also includes special recognition at practice and a fun photo opportunity to capture the moment. Perfect for a swimmer who loves the sport and wants to lead like a pro!
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Bring the energy and lead the team spirit! The winning swimmer will take center stage at a designated meet to lead the team cheer, rallying teammates and getting everyone pumped up.
This special experience includes recognition by the coaches and a fun photo opportunity to capture the moment. Perfect for a swimmer with big spirit and a love for team pride. Get ready to be the voice of the Stingrays!
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Watch all the action from the best seats on deck! This exclusive VIP package guarantees front-row seating at all Covington Woods home meets for the entire season. No more arriving early to claim a spot—your prime viewing area will be reserved just for you, giving you an unbeatable view of every start, turn, and finish.
What's included:
Perfect for swim families who don’t want to miss a moment and love cheering from the best seat in the house!
Home meets in 2026 are on June 1 and June 15.
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Celebrate in the sweetest way! The winning bidder will treat their swimmer’s entire age group to a fun-filled ice cream party after a designated practice. It’s the perfect way to reward hard work, build team camaraderie, and enjoy some well-deserved treats together!
What’s included:
A guaranteed crowd-pleaser and a fun way to make lasting summer memories with your swimmer’s friends!
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Celebrate the season in style with a reserved table at our End-of-Season Awards Banquet! Skip the scramble for seating and enjoy a dedicated space for your family to relax, dine, and cheer on our swimmers during this special night of recognition.
What’s included:
Make this memorable evening even more enjoyable with the comfort and convenience of your own reserved table. Perfect for celebrating a fantastic season!
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Take the stress out of meet days with this ultimate convenience! The winning bidder will receive a reserved parking spot at all Covington Woods home meets during the 2026 season. No more circling the lot or hauling gear from afar…just pull in, park, and enjoy the meet.
What's included:
Perfect for busy families who want to make meet days smoother, easier, and a whole lot more enjoyable!
Home meets in 2026 are on June 1 and June 15.
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Take the stress out of meet days with this ultimate convenience! The winning bidder will receive a reserved parking spot at all Covington Woods home meets during the 2026 season. No more circling the lot or hauling gear from afar…just pull in, park, and enjoy the meet.
What's included:
Perfect for busy families who want to make meet days smoother, easier, and a whole lot more enjoyable!
Home meets in 2026 are on June 1 and June 15.
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Hands-on cooking kits that turn free time into learning and quality time together. No prep. No screens. Just real moments in the kitchen.
This item includes all SIX cooking kits that are pictured. Rainbow Bagels, Gemstone Gummies, Bunny Bundts, Snow Globe Cupcakes, Constellation Crispies, Poseidon's Pretzels.
This item was generously donated by The Schulze Family.
Estimated Value: $225+
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Wrap your little one in comfort with this adorable baby-themed gift basket filled with cozy essentials and bath-time favorites. This thoughtfully curated set includes a Rae Dunn baby blanket, Jellycat Amuseables Moon Musical Pull, Mud Pie baby bib, silicone placemat, Carter’s hooded towel and washcloth set, baby bath toys, Happy Cappy products, washcloths, and more — all beautifully arranged in a reusable basket.
Perfect for new parents, baby showers, or anyone wanting to spoil a sweet little bundle of joy. A charming and practical package that’s ready to gift!
This item was generously donated by Walter and Leslie Huff.
Estimated Value: $165
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious beauty and wellness basket filled with premium skincare favorites and cozy essentials. Featuring high-end products designed to hydrate, refresh, and leave your skin glowing, this collection is perfect for a relaxing spa night at home.
Basket includes:
Whether you’re a skincare lover or simply overdue for some pampering, this basket delivers a little luxury and relaxation in every item.
This item was generously donated by Walter and Leslie Huff.
Estimated Value: $375+
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
A fun gift set for doll lovers, Disney fans, and creative kids!
This bundle includes:
This adorable set combines imaginative play, creativity, and hands-on fun all in one package. Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or adding to an American Girl collection.
Estimated Value: $160+
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
This basket includes:
The Doc & Bay ponchos are lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, and designed for easy changing at the beach or pool. Perfect for swim meets, vacations, lake trips, and family pool days.
Everything comes beautifully arranged and ready for gifting.
Estimated Value: $175+
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Spark creativity, curiosity, and hands-on learning with this exciting STEM-themed basket packed with science and robotics activities!
This basket includes:
Perfect for kids who love science, engineering, robotics, and building projects. From growing colorful crystals to assembling solar-powered robots, this basket is filled with engaging activities that make learning fun.
Great for birthdays, holidays, or any future scientist or engineer!
Estimated value $60+
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
A charming collection of kitchen and entertaining favorites paired with a delicious local dining treat!
This beautifully arranged basket includes:
Perfect for food lovers, entertaining, housewarmings, birthdays, or anyone who enjoys cozy home touches and great barbecue.
Estimated Value: $225+
Please Note: All auction sales are final. Please review item descriptions carefully before bidding, as no refunds or exchanges will be provided.
Starting bid
Help your child grow stronger in body, mind, and confidence with one month of classes at KidStrong Sugar Land TX! KidStrong’s high-energy, science-based program helps kids build athletic skills, confidence, teamwork, and character through fun, age-appropriate classes led by expert coaches. Perfect for active kids ages walking through 11 years old!
Learn more at
https://sugarland.kidstrong.com/
Value: $159
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!