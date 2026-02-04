2026 D-Day Conneaut Vendor, Concession and Partner Organization Application/Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Requires WWII appropriate tent, tables, etc
Requires WWII appropriate tent, tables, etc
Requires WWII appropriate tent, tables, etc
Requires WWII appropriate tent, tables, etc
Your organization must be WWII, military, veteran or museum oriented, or an integral partner organization. Your organization must also be a non-profit and your emphasis in attending the event should be to publicize your organization or services, rather than sales.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
Mobile operations - no fixed location
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!