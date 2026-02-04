D-Day Ohio, Inc.

2026 D-Day Conneaut Vendor, Concession and Partner Organization Application/Registration

480 Lake Rd

Conneaut, OH 44030, USA

1 Militaria Vendor - Modern 20x20
$325
2 Militaria Vendor - Modern 20x20
$650
3 Militaria Vendor - Modern 20x20
$975
Militaria Vendor - Modern 10x10
$165
1 Militaria Vendor - Historic 20x20
$275

Requires WWII appropriate tent, tables, etc

2 Militaria Vendor - Historic 20x20
$550

Requires WWII appropriate tent, tables, etc

3 Militaria Vendor - Historic 20x20
$825

Requires WWII appropriate tent, tables, etc

Militaria Vendor - Historic 10x10
$150

Requires WWII appropriate tent, tables, etc

Partner Organization 10x10 (if other size, please note)
Free

Your organization must be WWII, military, veteran or museum oriented, or an integral partner organization. Your organization must also be a non-profit and your emphasis in attending the event should be to publicize your organization or services, rather than sales.

Concessions - Upper Bluff 10 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$315

12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.

Concessions - Upper Bluff 15 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$472.50

12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.

Concessions - Upper Bluff 20 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$630

12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.

Concessions - Upper Bluff 25 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$787.50

12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.

Concessions - Upper Bluff 30 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$945

12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.

Concessions - Upper Bluff 35 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$1,102.50

12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.

Concessions - Upper Bluff 40 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$1,260

12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.

Concessions - Lower Park 10 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$215

12’ maximum depth.

Concessions - Lower Park 15 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$322

12’ maximum depth.

Concessions - Lower Park 20 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$430

12’ maximum depth.

Concessions - Lower Park 25 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$537.50

12’ maximum depth.

Concessions - Lower Park 30 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$647

12’ maximum depth.

Concessions - Lower Park 35 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$752.50

12’ maximum depth.

Concessions - Lower Park 40 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$860

12’ maximum depth.

Roving Food Vendor
$200

Mobile operations - no fixed location

