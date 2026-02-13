2026 D9 Mix and Mingle

Support the NPHC Scholarship Fund. Donations may be made in advance using the link provided or at the door during the event. So that you know, 100% of all contributions will go directly to the NPHC Scholarship Fund.

A suggested donation of $19.30 honors the founding year of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

If you are donating on behalf of an organization, please be sure to check the appropriate box on the payment page.

A donation receipt will be sent to your email. Kindly retain it for your records.

Thank you for your support.

Jajuan Hill - President