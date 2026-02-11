2026 DAAA Annual Meeting

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About this event
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Sponsorship includes honorable mention and social media acknowledgment. (2 tickets/Reserved)
Sponsorship includes honorable mention, a display table in the main reception area, and social media acknowledgment. (5 tickets/Reserved Table)
Sponsorship includes honorable mention, a display table in the main reception area, and social media acknowledgment. (10 tickets/Reserved Table)
Sponsorship includes multiple honorable mentions, a display table in the main reception area, social media acknowledgment, and email marketing. (15 tickets/Reserved Tables)
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