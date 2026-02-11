Detroit Area Agency on Aging
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Detroit Area Agency on Aging

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Detroit Area Agency on Aging

About this event

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2026 DAAA Annual Meeting

7707 Outer Dr W

Detroit, MI 48235, USA

Add a donation for Detroit Area Agency on Aging

$

Supporter
$500

Sponsorship includes honorable mention and social media acknowledgment. (2 tickets/Reserved)

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes honorable mention, a display table in the main reception area, and social media acknowledgment. (5 tickets/Reserved Table)

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship includes honorable mention, a display table in the main reception area, and social media acknowledgment. (10 tickets/Reserved Table)

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship includes multiple honorable mentions, a display table in the main reception area, social media acknowledgment, and email marketing. (15 tickets/Reserved Tables)

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