2026 DAHEI Doubles for Dollars Pickleball Tournament

Play Start: 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM Any skill level that identifies as a first time player to 3.0. Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered. Partners will not be assigned at the event.
Play start: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM Any skill level that identifies at 3.0 or above. Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered. Partners will not be assigned at the event.
Play start; 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Any skill level that identifies at Beginner (1.0) and above. Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered. Partners will not be assigned at the event.
* Logo of “Presenting Sponsor” on event banners, registration promo materials and event thank you banner in main staging area. * Total of (4) pickleball tournament participants at no additional costs. * Designated business name recognition on “Winners” court. * Verbal recognition during event, award presentations and raffle announcer. * Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants. * Provide promo material for goodie bags * 6 ft. display table at event
* Logo signage on event banners, registration promo materials and event thank you banner in main staging area. * Designated court business name recognition. * Verbal recognition during event. * Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants. * Provide Promo material for goodie bags * 6 ft. display table at event
* Designated court business name recognition * Verbal recognition during event. * Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants. * Provide promo material for goodie bags * 6 ft. display table at event.
* Designated court business name recognition. * Verbal recognition during event. * Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants.
