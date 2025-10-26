Dominican Health And Education Initiative

Hosted by

Dominican Health And Education Initiative

About this event

2026 DAHEI Doubles for Dollars Pickleball Tournament

501 Elizabeth St SE

Albuquerque, NM 87123, USA

Men's Doubles (Beginner) 1.0 to 3.0
$35

Play Start: 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM Any skill level that identifies as a first time player to 3.0. Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered. Partners will not be assigned at the event.

Women's Doubles (Beginner) 1.0 to 3.0
$35

Play Start: 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM Any skill level that identifies as a first time player to 3.0. Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered. Partners will not be assigned at the event.

Men's Doubles 3.0 +
$35

Play start: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM Any skill level that identifies at 3.0 or above. Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered. Partners will not be assigned at the event.

Women's Doubles 3.0 +
$35

Play start: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM Any skill level that identifies at 3.0 or above. Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered. Partners will not be assigned at the event.

Mixed Doubles All Skill Levels
$35

Play start; 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Any skill level that identifies at Beginner (1.0) and above. Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered. Partners will not be assigned at the event.

PRESENTING SPONSOR - $2500.00- Title Sponsorship
$2,500

* Logo of “Presenting Sponsor” on event banners, registration promo materials and event thank you banner in main staging area. * Total of (4) pickleball tournament participants at no additional costs. * Designated business name recognition on “Winners” court. * Verbal recognition during event, award presentations and raffle announcer. * Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants. * Provide promo material for goodie bags * 6 ft. display table at event

GOLD SPONSOR - $1000.00
$1,000

* Logo signage on event banners, registration promo materials and event thank you banner in main staging area. * Designated court business name recognition. * Verbal recognition during event. * Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants. * Provide Promo material for goodie bags * 6 ft. display table at event

SILVER SPONSOR - $500.00
$500

* Designated court business name recognition * Verbal recognition during event. * Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants. * Provide promo material for goodie bags * 6 ft. display table at event.

BRONZE SPONSOR - $250.00
$250

* Designated court business name recognition. * Verbal recognition during event. * Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants.

Add a donation for Dominican Health And Education Initiative

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!