Dallas Tennis Association

Hosted by

Dallas Tennis Association

About this event

2026 Dallas Cup Sponsorship Packages

Title Sponsor- $25,000 – 1 Sponsorship Available
$25,000

Title Sponsor- $25,000 – 1 Sponsorship Available


Naming Rights for the event- “Your Business” Dallas Cup


Logo on All Event Materials


2 Team Entries to the Dallas Cup (One Team Comprised of a minimum of 12 players)


Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage


Exposure and promotion opportunities at multiple DFW tennis facilities and direct access during the tournament (2-4 Tennis Facilities)


DTA e-Newsletter Advertising which will include your company logo leading up to the event


Sponsor Representative will be part of Championship Trophy Presentation


Ability to place product inside Player Pack


Premium Parking


First Right of Refusal for 2027 event

Premier Sponsor - $15,000 – 2 Sponsorships Available
$15,000

Premier Sponsor- $15,000 – 2 Sponsorships Available


Logo on All Event Materials


Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage


1 Team Entry to the Dallas Cup (One Team Comprised of a minimum of 12 players)


Exposure and promotion opportunities at multiple DFW tennis facilities and direct access during the tournament (2-4 Tennis Facilities)


Recognition in Event Program


Ability to place product inside Player Pack


Premium Parking


First Right of Refusal of premier partnership for 2027 event

Naming Partner - $5,000 – 5 Sponsorships Available
$5,000

Naming Partner- $5,000 – 5 Sponsorships Available


Naming Opportunities


  1. VIP Cocktail Party Sponsor


  1. Bar Sponsor (specialty drink, sponsor name displayed at every bar.)


  1. Silent Auction Sponsor


  1. Valet Sponsor


  1. Band Sponsor


Ability to place product inside Player Pack


Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage


Logo on the following event materials


Event Posters at all DFW Sites (2-4)


Event Signs and Programs


T-shirts

Proud Sponsor- $1,000 – 10 Sponsorships Available
$1,000

Proud Sponsor - $1,000 – 10 Sponsorships Available


Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage


Opportunities to provide Logo Amenities


Water Bottles, Gatorade, Etc.


Opportunities to sponsor areas throughout the event


Registration table, Recovery Station,


Ability to place product inside Player Pack


Logo on Event Posters

Court Sponsor - $500.00 –36-48 Sponsorships Available
$500

Court Sponsor - $500.00 –36-48 Sponsorships Available


Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage


Sponsor provides banner with their logo on one court


$850 for DTA to make banner for sponsor

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