2026 Dallas Cup Sponsorship Packages

Title Sponsor- $25,000 – 1 Sponsorship Available





Naming Rights for the event- “Your Business” Dallas Cup





Logo on All Event Materials





2 Team Entries to the Dallas Cup (One Team Comprised of a minimum of 12 players)





Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage





Exposure and promotion opportunities at multiple DFW tennis facilities and direct access during the tournament (2-4 Tennis Facilities)





DTA e-Newsletter Advertising which will include your company logo leading up to the event





Sponsor Representative will be part of Championship Trophy Presentation





Ability to place product inside Player Pack





Premium Parking





First Right of Refusal for 2027 event