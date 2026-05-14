2026 Dallas Cup Sponsorship Packages

Hosted by
About this event
Title Sponsor- $25,000 – 1 Sponsorship Available
Naming Rights for the event- “Your Business” Dallas Cup
Logo on All Event Materials
2 Team Entries to the Dallas Cup (One Team Comprised of a minimum of 12 players)
Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage
Exposure and promotion opportunities at multiple DFW tennis facilities and direct access during the tournament (2-4 Tennis Facilities)
DTA e-Newsletter Advertising which will include your company logo leading up to the event
Sponsor Representative will be part of Championship Trophy Presentation
Ability to place product inside Player Pack
Premium Parking
First Right of Refusal for 2027 event
Premier Sponsor- $15,000 – 2 Sponsorships Available
Logo on All Event Materials
Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage
1 Team Entry to the Dallas Cup (One Team Comprised of a minimum of 12 players)
Exposure and promotion opportunities at multiple DFW tennis facilities and direct access during the tournament (2-4 Tennis Facilities)
Recognition in Event Program
Ability to place product inside Player Pack
Premium Parking
First Right of Refusal of premier partnership for 2027 event
Naming Partner- $5,000 – 5 Sponsorships Available
Naming Opportunities
Ability to place product inside Player Pack
Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage
Logo on the following event materials
Event Posters at all DFW Sites (2-4)
Event Signs and Programs
T-shirts
Proud Sponsor - $1,000 – 10 Sponsorships Available
Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage
Opportunities to provide Logo Amenities
Water Bottles, Gatorade, Etc.
Opportunities to sponsor areas throughout the event
Registration table, Recovery Station,
Ability to place product inside Player Pack
Logo on Event Posters
Court Sponsor - $500.00 –36-48 Sponsorships Available
Logo and sponsor recognition on event webpage
Sponsor provides banner with their logo on one court
$850 for DTA to make banner for sponsor
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!