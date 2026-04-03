Hosted by

Stage Notes Academy Of Performing Arts

About this event

2026 Dancing For The Stars Fundraiser

209 E Tyler St

Athens, TX 75751, USA

Vote for Stephen Magee and Beth VanOrden
$10

Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.

Vote for James Jones and Sariah Holmes
$10

Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.

Vote for Tilo Galvan and Karen Holmes
$10

Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.

Vote Stephanie Morrison and Josh Rodriguez
$10

Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.

Vote Drew Boring and Jennifer Browning
$10

Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.

Vote for Cori Warren and Daniel Holmes
$10

Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.

Vote for Sheila Davis and Chandler Hinojosa
$10

Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.

Vote for Stephanie Gade and Berta Winn
$10

Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.

Vote for Kim Pochobradsky and Katha Lawyer
$10

Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.

Add a donation for Stage Notes Academy Of Performing Arts

$

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