2026 Dancing For The Stars Fundraiser

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Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.
Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.
Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.
Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.
Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.
Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.
Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.
Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.
Team with the most votes wins! Each dollar is a vote. $10 minimum.
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