Junior Auxiliary Of Houma La Inc

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Junior Auxiliary Of Houma La Inc

About this event

2026 Dancing with the Stars Dancers/Emcees Tables

346 Civic Center Blvd

Houma, LA 70360, USA

Dancer Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Important Table Reservation Info for Dancers Each table includes 10 tickets. Only one (1) table per dancer may be reserved at this time. Once ticket sales open to the general public, dancers will be allowed to purchase additional tables at the general public price (if available). Please do not share this reservation link. We have a limited number of tables set aside exclusively for dancers.

Emcees Table
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Important Table Reservation Info for Emcees Each table includes 10 tickets. Only one (1) table per Emcees may be reserved at this time. Once ticket sales open to the general public, Emcees will be allowed to purchase additional tables at the general public price (if available). Please do not share this reservation link. We have a limited number of tables set aside exclusively for Emcees.

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