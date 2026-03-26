Junior Auxiliary Of Houma La Inc

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Junior Auxiliary Of Houma La Inc

About this event

2026 Dancing with the Stars Sponsorships

Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

*Business name will be listed with event logo
*Three (3) premium stage side reserved tables with seating for 10 (total of 30 seats)
*Business logo on all event collateral
*Verbal acknowledgement during event and any outside promotion of the event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage
*Complimentary red or white wine, as well as a bottle of liquor at your tables
*Exclusive sponsorship (only one Presenting Sponsor per event)

Stage Sponsor
$3,500

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

*Two premium stage side reserved tables with seating for 10 (total of 20 seats)
*Business logo featured on stage side banner(s)
*Verbal acknowledgment during event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage
*Complimentary red or white wine at your tables
*Exclusive sponsorship (only one Stage Sponsor per event)

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

*Two premium stage side reserved tables with seating for 10 (total of 20 seats)
*Verbal acknowledgment during event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage
*Complimentary red or white wine at your tables

Gold Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

*One premium reserved table with seating for 10
*Verbal acknowledgment during event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage

Champagne Bar Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

*One premium reserved table with seating for 10
*Verbal acknowledgment during event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage and at Champagne Bar

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