2026 Dancing with the Stars Sponsorships

This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

*Business name will be listed with event logo

*Three (3) premium stage side reserved tables with seating for 10 (total of 30 seats)

*Business logo on all event collateral

*Verbal acknowledgement during event and any outside promotion of the event

*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage

*Complimentary red or white wine, as well as a bottle of liquor at your tables

*Exclusive sponsorship (only one Presenting Sponsor per event)