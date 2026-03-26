2026 Dancing with the Stars Sponsorships

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About this event
6 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets
*Business name will be listed with event logo
*Three (3) premium stage side reserved tables with seating for 10 (total of 30 seats)
*Business logo on all event collateral
*Verbal acknowledgement during event and any outside promotion of the event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage
*Complimentary red or white wine, as well as a bottle of liquor at your tables
*Exclusive sponsorship (only one Presenting Sponsor per event)
10 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
*Two premium stage side reserved tables with seating for 10 (total of 20 seats)
*Business logo featured on stage side banner(s)
*Verbal acknowledgment during event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage
*Complimentary red or white wine at your tables
*Exclusive sponsorship (only one Stage Sponsor per event)
10 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
*Two premium stage side reserved tables with seating for 10 (total of 20 seats)
*Verbal acknowledgment during event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage
*Complimentary red or white wine at your tables
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
*One premium reserved table with seating for 10
*Verbal acknowledgment during event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage
*One premium reserved table with seating for 10
*Verbal acknowledgment during event
*Your logo will be featured on entryway signage and at Champagne Bar
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