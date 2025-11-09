2026 Daniel-Jay Family Foundation Donors

Hosted by
About this event
Name listed in the event program
Recognition on the family foundation’s Facebook page
Name listed in the event program
Name or logo printed on digital event materials
Plus all the benefits of a Gratitude Supporter
Complimentary reunion registration for 1 guests
Recognition at one key event (welcome reception, banquet, or Sunday program)
One (1) reserved table at the Scholarship Banquet
Plus all the benefits of a Unity Sponsors
Complimentary reunion registration for 2 guests
Naming rights: One scholarship will be named in honor of the family member you designate
Family spotlight in the event program
Verbal acknowledgment at the Scholarship Banquet
Option to include branded items in welcome bags
Includes all the benefits of a Heritage Sponsor
Complimentary reunion registration for 4 guests
Naming rights: The "Scholarship Awards Banquet Presented by [Sponsor's Name]"
Speaking opportunity: Make brief remarks or offer a welcome message during the main program
Primary logo placement: Largest and most prominent placement of your logo on all event materials, the foundation website, and social media
Includes all the benefits of a Legacy Sponsor
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!