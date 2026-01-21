2026 Daniel-Jay Family Reunion Registration

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About this event
Processing fee on Zeffy is optional
Processing fee on Zeffy is optional
Processing fee on Zeffy is optional
Friday AM - Mid-Afternoon)
Cultural tour of Chicago including:
Processing fee on Zeffy is optional
Friday AM - Mid-Afternoon)
Payable to Daniel-Jay Family Foundation. Send to Lisa Nowlin 6532 S. Woodlawn Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60637
Include name of registrants and # of tour tickets purchased
You are agreeing to mail your pament for receipt by June 15th.
Payable to Daniel-Jay Family Foundation. Send to Lisa Nowlin 6532 S. Woodlawn Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60637
Include name of registrants and ticket types purchased
You are agreeing to mail your pament for receipt by June 15th. Payable to Daniel-Jay Family Foundation. Send to Lisa Nowlin 6532 S. Woodlawn Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60637
Include name of registrants and ticket types purchased
Payment due by 6/15. Payable to Daniel-Jay Family Foundation.Send to Lisa Nowlin 6532 S. Woodlawn Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60637
Include name of registrants and ticket types purchased
Processing fee on Zeffy is optional
$
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