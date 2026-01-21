The Daniel-Jay Family Foundation

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The Daniel-Jay Family Foundation

About this event

2026 Daniel-Jay Family Reunion Registration

33 W Illinois St

Chicago, IL 60654, USA

Adult (ages 16-69)
$180
Available until Jun 15

Processing fee on Zeffy is optional

Senior (70+)
$145

Processing fee on Zeffy is optional

Youth (ages 6 -15)
$90

Processing fee on Zeffy is optional

Child (ages 5 and under)
Free
Chicago Cultural Bus Tour & Obama Center (Friday Excursion)
$100

Friday AM - Mid-Afternoon)

Cultural tour of Chicago including:

  • Mahogany Bus Tours – exploring Bronzeville, Chicago’s Black Metropolis
  • Obama Presidential Center stop
  • Lunch 
  • Cost: $100pp

Processing fee on Zeffy is optional

Mail in Chicago Cultural Bus Tour (Friday Excursion)
Free

Friday AM - Mid-Afternoon)

  • Mahogany Bus Tours – exploring Bronzeville, Chicago’s Black Metropolis
  • Obama Presidential Center stop
  • Lunch 
  • Cost: $100pp

Payable to Daniel-Jay Family Foundation. Send to Lisa Nowlin 6532 S. Woodlawn Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60637


Include name of registrants and # of tour tickets purchased

Mail in Registration Adult (16-69)- $180 Due before June 15
Free
Available until Jun 15

You are agreeing to mail your pament for receipt by June 15th.

Payable to Daniel-Jay Family Foundation. Send to Lisa Nowlin 6532 S. Woodlawn Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60637


Include name of registrants and ticket types purchased

Mail in Registration Senior- $145
Free
Available until Jun 15

You are agreeing to mail your pament for receipt by June 15th. Payable to Daniel-Jay Family Foundation. Send to Lisa Nowlin 6532 S. Woodlawn Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60637


Include name of registrants and ticket types purchased

Mail in Registration Youth - 6-15 - $90 Due before June 15
Free
Available until Jun 15

Payment due by 6/15. Payable to Daniel-Jay Family Foundation.Send to Lisa Nowlin 6532 S. Woodlawn Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60637


Include name of registrants and ticket types purchased

Adult LATE REGISTRATION (June 16-July 10)
$200
Available until Jul 10

Processing fee on Zeffy is optional

Add a donation for The Daniel-Jay Family Foundation

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