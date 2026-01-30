2026 Dare to Dream Sponsorship/Ad Buy

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About this event
· 10 Tickets for Awards Banquet
· Preferred Table with Reserved Seating
· One Full-Page Ad in the Journal (Email the high resolution image file to [email protected])
· Personal Distribution of Business Cards at tables
· Informational about business announced and Sponsor Recognition during ceremony
· 10 Tickets for Awards Banquet
· Reserved Table with Reserved Seating
· One Full-Page Ad in the Journal (Email the high resolution image file to [email protected])
· Personal Distribution of Business Cards at tables
· Informational about business announced and Sponsor Recognition during ceremony
Business, service, or message ad featured on the Outside back cover of the Souvenir Journal (8.25” x 10.75”). Email the high resolution image file to [email protected]
Business, service, or message ad featured on the Inside back cover of the Souvenir Journal (8.25” x 10.75”). Email the high resolution image file to [email protected]
Business, service, or message ad featured on the Inside back cover of the Souvenir Journal (8.25” x 10.75”). Email the high resolution image file to [email protected]
Business, service, or message ad featured on a Full page of the Souvenir Journal (8.25” x 10.75”). Email the high resolution image file to [email protected]
Business, service, or message ad featured on a Half page of the Souvenir Journal (7.25” x 4.75”). Email the high resolution image file to [email protected]
Business, service, or message ad featured on a Quarter page of the Souvenir Journal (4.75” x 4.75”). Email the high resolution image file to [email protected]
Business card featured on an Eighth page of the Souvenir Journal (4.75” x 2.25”). Email the high resolution image file to [email protected]
Individual name(s) (2.125” per line in a column) featured on full‑page tribute celebrating the generous supporters of this year’s event. Email multiple names to [email protected]. Access to the digital Souvenir Journal starting May 7, 2026 for 90 days. The QR code and link will be emailed to you.
Your donation to the 2026 Scholarship Awards helps turn dreams into opportunity. These scholarships support students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to service, empowering them to pursue higher education. By giving, you invest directly in Baltimore’s next generation of leaders and help carry forward the legacy honored through the James “Winky” Camphor Dare to Dream Awards. Your generosity ensures that his tradition of service, scholarship, and opportunity continues to open doors for young people ready to lead and uplift our community.
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