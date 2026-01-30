2026 Dare to Dream Sponsorship/Ad Buy

Your donation to the 2026 Scholarship Awards helps turn dreams into opportunity. These scholarships support students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to service, empowering them to pursue higher education. By giving, you invest directly in Baltimore’s next generation of leaders and help carry forward the legacy honored through the James “Winky” Camphor Dare to Dream Awards. Your generosity ensures that his tradition of service, scholarship, and opportunity continues to open doors for young people ready to lead and uplift our community.