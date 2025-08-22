2026 Dark Sky Percussion Auditions

4250 Opal St

Jurupa Valley, CA 92509, USA

Snare Registration
$85

This ticket will allow you to join us for the audition date - Sept 20th / 21st

Tenor Registration
$85

This ticket will allow you to join us for the audition date - Sept 20th / 21st

Bass Registration
$85

This ticket will allow you to join us for the audition date - Sept 20th / 21st

Cymbal Registration
$85

This ticket will allow you to join us for the audition date - Sept 20th / 21st

Visual Ensemble Registration
$85

This ticket will allow you to join us for the audition date - Sept 20th / 21st

Mallet Registration
$85

This ticket will allow you to join us for the audition date - Sept 20th / 21st

Rhythm Registration
$85

This ticket will allow you to join us for the audition date - Sept 20th / 21st

Synth Registration
$85

This ticket will allow you to join us for the audition date - Sept 20th / 21st

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing