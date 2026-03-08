2026 DAV Department Convention- Convention Ad Sales

Supporting the DAV- Department of Nevada 78th Convention is a meaningful way to give back to our local veterans and their families. Advertising in the convention book helps fund vital programs like our Transportation Network, which provides veterans with free rides to medical appointments; our Wheelchair Program, ensuring mobility for those in need; scholarships that support veterans' education; and many other essential services. Your support not only promotes your business but also demonstrates gratitude and commitment to honoring those who have served. Join us in making a difference in the lives of Nevada’s veterans!