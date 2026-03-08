Disabled American Veterans

Hosted by

Disabled American Veterans

About this event

2026 DAV Department Convention- Convention Ad Sales

407 N Virginia St

Reno, NV 89501, USA

Business Card Color Ad
$25

Supporting the DAV- Department of Nevada 78th Convention is a meaningful way to give back to our local veterans and their families. Advertising in the convention book helps fund vital programs like our Transportation Network, which provides veterans with free rides to medical appointments; our Wheelchair Program, ensuring mobility for those in need; scholarships that support veterans' education; and many other essential services. Your support not only promotes your business but also demonstrates gratitude and commitment to honoring those who have served. Join us in making a difference in the lives of Nevada’s veterans!

Quarter Page Color Ad
$50

Supporting the DAV- Department of Nevada 78th Convention is a meaningful way to give back to our local veterans and their families. Advertising in the convention book helps fund vital programs like our Transportation Network, which provides veterans with free rides to medical appointments; our Wheelchair Program, ensuring mobility for those in need; scholarships that support veterans' education; and many other essential services. Your support not only promotes your business but also demonstrates gratitude and commitment to honoring those who have served. Join us in making a difference in the lives of Nevada’s veterans!

Half Page Color Ad
$100

Supporting the DAV- Department of Nevada 78th Convention is a meaningful way to give back to our local veterans and their families. Advertising in the convention book helps fund vital programs like our Transportation Network, which provides veterans with free rides to medical appointments; our Wheelchair Program, ensuring mobility for those in need; scholarships that support veterans' education; and many other essential services. Your support not only promotes your business but also demonstrates gratitude and commitment to honoring those who have served. Join us in making a difference in the lives of Nevada’s veterans!

Full Page Color Ad
$150

Supporting the DAV- Department of Nevada 78th Convention is a meaningful way to give back to our local veterans and their families. Advertising in the convention book helps fund vital programs like our Transportation Network, which provides veterans with free rides to medical appointments; our Wheelchair Program, ensuring mobility for those in need; scholarships that support veterans' education; and many other essential services. Your support not only promotes your business but also demonstrates gratitude and commitment to honoring those who have served. Join us in making a difference in the lives of Nevada’s veterans!

Business Card- Black & White (Non color)
$15

Supporting the DAV- Department of Nevada 78th Convention is a meaningful way to give back to our local veterans and their families. Advertising in the convention book helps fund vital programs like our Transportation Network, which provides veterans with free rides to medical appointments; our Wheelchair Program, ensuring mobility for those in need; scholarships that support veterans' education; and many other essential services. Your support not only promotes your business but also demonstrates gratitude and commitment to honoring those who have served. Join us in making a difference in the lives of Nevada’s veterans!

Quarter Page- Black & White (Non color)
$25

Supporting the DAV- Department of Nevada 78th Convention is a meaningful way to give back to our local veterans and their families. Advertising in the convention book helps fund vital programs like our Transportation Network, which provides veterans with free rides to medical appointments; our Wheelchair Program, ensuring mobility for those in need; scholarships that support veterans' education; and many other essential services. Your support not only promotes your business but also demonstrates gratitude and commitment to honoring those who have served. Join us in making a difference in the lives of Nevada’s veterans!

Half Page- Black & White (Non color)
$50

Supporting the DAV- Department of Nevada 78th Convention is a meaningful way to give back to our local veterans and their families. Advertising in the convention book helps fund vital programs like our Transportation Network, which provides veterans with free rides to medical appointments; our Wheelchair Program, ensuring mobility for those in need; scholarships that support veterans' education; and many other essential services. Your support not only promotes your business but also demonstrates gratitude and commitment to honoring those who have served. Join us in making a difference in the lives of Nevada’s veterans!

Full Page- Black & White (Non color)
$100

Supporting the DAV- Department of Nevada 78th Convention is a meaningful way to give back to our local veterans and their families. Advertising in the convention book helps fund vital programs like our Transportation Network, which provides veterans with free rides to medical appointments; our Wheelchair Program, ensuring mobility for those in need; scholarships that support veterans' education; and many other essential services. Your support not only promotes your business but also demonstrates gratitude and commitment to honoring those who have served. Join us in making a difference in the lives of Nevada’s veterans!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!