Davis Cherry Blossom Festival

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Davis Cherry Blossom Festival

About this event

2026 Davis Cherry Blossom Festival Artists' Gallery Fee

Davis

CA 95616, USA

SATURDAY, May 30th, 2026
$80

Flat Fee for Artist Gallery Vendors.


Pop-Up Tent Rental
$50

Please note that this event will take place on an open field, and depending on weather, may be very sunny and warm.


We highly recommend that all vendors bring a 10’ x 10’ pop-up tent to ensure a comfortable setup throughout the day.

If you already have a tent, please plan to bring it with you. If not, we encourage you to try borrowing one from a friend or purchasing one in advance. If you’re unable to secure a tent on your own, a limited number will be available to rent from us for $50.


We appreciate your preparation and look forward to having you at the festival!

Add a donation for Davis Cherry Blossom Festival

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