2026 Davis Cherry Blossom Festival Artists' Gallery Fee

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About this event
Flat Fee for Artist Gallery Vendors.
Please note that this event will take place on an open field, and depending on weather, may be very sunny and warm.
We highly recommend that all vendors bring a 10’ x 10’ pop-up tent to ensure a comfortable setup throughout the day.
If you already have a tent, please plan to bring it with you. If not, we encourage you to try borrowing one from a friend or purchasing one in advance. If you’re unable to secure a tent on your own, a limited number will be available to rent from us for $50.
We appreciate your preparation and look forward to having you at the festival!
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