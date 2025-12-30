2026 Day at the Capitol Hosted by the Arkansas State Independent Living Council

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About this event
Enjoy the whole program with access to all main activities.
The state capitol is a public place. If you have been barred from a SILC event, please do not register. We cannot stop you from being at the Capitol, but we have a right NOT to serve you.
The Arkansas SILC is proud to host the 2026 cross-disability event at the state capitol, aimed at educating and engaging individuals with disabilities and the public on voting rights, civil rights, and human rights. We are the only organization to have an event of this kind
As the presenting sponsor, your support will allow us to provide lunch for our guests while they enjoy this fun and informative event. Your organization will be recognized across all social media platforms and in printed materials. Additionally, you will have a table at the event and the opportunity to speak to the audience about your work.
Join us in making a positive impact in our community!
The Arkansas SILC is proud to host the 2026 cross-disability event at the state capitol, aimed at educating and engaging individuals with disabilities and the public on voting rights, civil rights, and human rights. We are the only organization to have an event of this kind
As the Gold sponsor, your support will allow us to provide a meaningful event, print information, and have an informative event. Your organization will be recognized across all social media platforms and in printed materials. Additionally, you will have a table at the event and the opportunity to speak to the audience about your work.
Join us in making a positive impact in our community!
One table with two chairs. Access at 8:00 a.m. Includes lunch for two people
$
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