Hosted by

Pearls Of The Ivy Foundation Incorporated

About this event

2026 Day at the Races: Silent Auction (May 3)

Pick-up location

1000 Lone Star Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA

Luxury All-Inclusive Escape to Cap Cana, Dominican Republic item
Luxury All-Inclusive Escape to Cap Cana, Dominican Republic
$1,200

Starting bid

Escape to paradise with this exclusive luxury all-inclusive resort experience in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. Enjoy a 4-night stay for 2 guests in a private studio villa at a stunning four-star resort.

This unforgettable getaway includes:

  • All-inclusive accommodations for 4 nights
  • Access to expansive pools, private beach club, and live entertainment
  • On-site dining, daily housekeeping, and resort activities
  • First-class service in one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations

Perfect for a romantic getaway, anniversary celebration, or well-deserved retreat—this is your chance to experience tropical luxury while supporting a meaningful cause.

DFW Playcation: Ride, Rally & Root for the Rangers item
DFW Playcation: Ride, Rally & Root for the Rangers
$550

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate DFW playcation! Cruise the city in style with a Mercedes-Benz weekend rental from Park Place of Arlington (Friday 5 PM – Monday 8 AM) and enjoy a lineup of unforgettable experiences.

This exclusive package includes:

  • 4 Texas Rangers tickets (valid for Monday–Thursday home games)
  • Chicken N Pickle experience (Grand Prairie): 1 hour of court time, paddles/ball rental for 4, plus 2 appetizers
  • Signed Dallas Stars hockey puck (collector’s item)

Perfect for a group outing, celebration, or fun-filled weekend with friends, this package delivers luxury, sports, and entertainment all in one.

Picture Perfect: Pamper & Capture Experience item
Picture Perfect: Pamper & Capture Experience
$240

Starting bid

Indulge in the perfect blend of beauty and lasting memories with this exclusive experience package.


Elevate your look with a premium sew-in service, designed to leave you feeling confident, polished, and camera-ready. Then, capture timeless moments with a one-hour family photo session at the stunning Dallas Arboretum or a location of your choice—perfect for updated portraits or celebrating a special occasion.

Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this package delivers the ultimate combination of self-care and unforgettable experiences.


Perfect for celebrations, milestones, or simply investing in yourself—because you deserve both the glow and the memories.

Aim & Dine Experience item
Aim & Dine Experience
$125

Starting bid

Fuel up and try something new with this fun and unique experience package!


Start with a casual meal, then step into an exciting, hands-on training session designed to be both engaging and empowering.


This package includes:

  • Chipotle meal for two (2 entrées + 1 chips & queso)
  • One-hour shooting experience including ammunition, ear and eye protection, range fees, targets, instructor guidance, and study materials

Perfect for a date night, a fun outing with friends, or anyone ready to learn a new skill in a safe, guided environment. Whether it’s guys’ night, girls’ night, or something a little different—you’re in for an unforgettable experience.

Uncork & Unwind: Curated Wine Collection item
Uncork & Unwind: Curated Wine Collection
$100

Starting bid

Unwind in style with this beautifully curated assorted wine collection, perfect for relaxing evenings, entertaining guests, or gifting to a fellow wine lover.


Featuring a selection of wines chosen to please a variety of palates, this basket offers the perfect balance for casual sipping or special occasions. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet night in, this collection brings a touch of elegance to every pour.


A perfect addition to any celebration—or a well-deserved treat just for you.

Live Your Life Like a Golden: Travel Set Experience item
Live Your Life Like a Golden: Travel Set Experience
$125

Starting bid

Travel with style and intention with this special luggage set—perfect for weekend getaways, vacations, or everyday adventures. Designed to be both practical and meaningful, it’s more than just travel gear—it’s a reminder that every journey will carry a legacy of unforgettable memories.


Bourbon in Black Guided Tasting Experience item
Bourbon in Black Guided Tasting Experience
$60

Starting bid

Bourbon in Black: A Curated Tasting Experience

Elevate your palate with an exclusive Bourbon in Black guided tasting—an experience where sophistication, culture, and craftsmanship meet.


Hosted by Executive Bourbon Steward Jeff Underwood, this intimate one-hour session offers a refined journey into the world of bourbon. Discover the depth of flavor, rich heritage, and artistry behind each pour as you’re guided through a thoughtfully curated tasting designed to educate and indulge.


Perfect for discerning enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike, this experience transforms a simple night out into something truly memorable.


What’s Included:

  • Private, one-hour guided bourbon tasting experience
  • Led by Executive Bourbon Steward, Jeff Underwood
  • Access to exclusive tasting events and educational opportunities

An exceptional choice for a unique night out, a sophisticated gift, or anyone ready to savor bourbon at a higher level.

Bodi Divine: Luxe Fit Experience #2 item
Bodi Divine: Luxe Fit Experience #2
$30

Starting bid

Indulge in a refined, personalized experience with this exclusive Body Divine custom bra fitting—where luxury meets confidence.


Designed with precision and care, this one-on-one fitting is tailored to your unique silhouette, delivering exceptional comfort, flawless support, and an elevated sense of style. Every detail is thoughtfully curated to ensure you leave feeling confident, empowered, and beautifully aligned.


Perfect as a sophisticated self-care experience or a meaningful gift, this offering goes beyond the essentials—it’s an investment in how you feel every day.


Because true luxury begins with the perfect fit.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!