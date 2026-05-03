2026 Day at the Races: Silent Auction (May 3)

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Escape to paradise with this exclusive luxury all-inclusive resort experience in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. Enjoy a 4-night stay for 2 guests in a private studio villa at a stunning four-star resort.
This unforgettable getaway includes:
Perfect for a romantic getaway, anniversary celebration, or well-deserved retreat—this is your chance to experience tropical luxury while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate DFW playcation! Cruise the city in style with a Mercedes-Benz weekend rental from Park Place of Arlington (Friday 5 PM – Monday 8 AM) and enjoy a lineup of unforgettable experiences.
This exclusive package includes:
Perfect for a group outing, celebration, or fun-filled weekend with friends, this package delivers luxury, sports, and entertainment all in one.
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect blend of beauty and lasting memories with this exclusive experience package.
Elevate your look with a premium sew-in service, designed to leave you feeling confident, polished, and camera-ready. Then, capture timeless moments with a one-hour family photo session at the stunning Dallas Arboretum or a location of your choice—perfect for updated portraits or celebrating a special occasion.
Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this package delivers the ultimate combination of self-care and unforgettable experiences.
Perfect for celebrations, milestones, or simply investing in yourself—because you deserve both the glow and the memories.
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Fuel up and try something new with this fun and unique experience package!
Start with a casual meal, then step into an exciting, hands-on training session designed to be both engaging and empowering.
This package includes:
Perfect for a date night, a fun outing with friends, or anyone ready to learn a new skill in a safe, guided environment. Whether it’s guys’ night, girls’ night, or something a little different—you’re in for an unforgettable experience.
Starting bid
Unwind in style with this beautifully curated assorted wine collection, perfect for relaxing evenings, entertaining guests, or gifting to a fellow wine lover.
Featuring a selection of wines chosen to please a variety of palates, this basket offers the perfect balance for casual sipping or special occasions. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet night in, this collection brings a touch of elegance to every pour.
A perfect addition to any celebration—or a well-deserved treat just for you.
Starting bid
Travel with style and intention with this special luggage set—perfect for weekend getaways, vacations, or everyday adventures. Designed to be both practical and meaningful, it’s more than just travel gear—it’s a reminder that every journey will carry a legacy of unforgettable memories.
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Bourbon in Black: A Curated Tasting Experience
Elevate your palate with an exclusive Bourbon in Black guided tasting—an experience where sophistication, culture, and craftsmanship meet.
Hosted by Executive Bourbon Steward Jeff Underwood, this intimate one-hour session offers a refined journey into the world of bourbon. Discover the depth of flavor, rich heritage, and artistry behind each pour as you’re guided through a thoughtfully curated tasting designed to educate and indulge.
Perfect for discerning enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike, this experience transforms a simple night out into something truly memorable.
What’s Included:
An exceptional choice for a unique night out, a sophisticated gift, or anyone ready to savor bourbon at a higher level.
Starting bid
Indulge in a refined, personalized experience with this exclusive Body Divine custom bra fitting—where luxury meets confidence.
Designed with precision and care, this one-on-one fitting is tailored to your unique silhouette, delivering exceptional comfort, flawless support, and an elevated sense of style. Every detail is thoughtfully curated to ensure you leave feeling confident, empowered, and beautifully aligned.
Perfect as a sophisticated self-care experience or a meaningful gift, this offering goes beyond the essentials—it’s an investment in how you feel every day.
Because true luxury begins with the perfect fit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!