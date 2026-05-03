2026 Day at the Races: Silent Auction (May 3)

Escape to paradise with this exclusive luxury all-inclusive resort experience in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. Enjoy a 4-night stay for 2 guests in a private studio villa at a stunning four-star resort.

This unforgettable getaway includes:

All-inclusive accommodations for 4 nights

Access to expansive pools, private beach club, and live entertainment

On-site dining, daily housekeeping, and resort activities

First-class service in one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations

Perfect for a romantic getaway, anniversary celebration, or well-deserved retreat—this is your chance to experience tropical luxury while supporting a meaningful cause.