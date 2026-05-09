2026 DCVGT Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf for four at The Club at Pradera, one of Colorado’s premier private golf destinations. Designed by award-winning architect Jim Engh, Pradera’s course blends rugged Colorado beauty with a creative, playable layout that challenges and delights golfers of every level.

Your foursome will experience sweeping views of the Front Range, dramatic elevation changes, and pristine fairways that wind through the rolling hills of Parker. After your round, relax on the clubhouse patio and take in the panoramic scenery.

Package Includes: