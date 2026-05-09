2026 DCVGT Silent Auction

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Starting bid
6-year single barrel bourbon whiskey collaboration between Bardstown Springs Kentucky bourbon and Art of the Spirits in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Features bold notes of toasted almond, dark chocolate, and crisp mountain air. Bardstown Springs embodies the warmth of Kentucky traditions and the bold frontier spirit of Colorado. Each sip celebrates patience, honors the bond of true friendship, and the shared pursuit of perfection.
Starting bid
6-year single barrel bourbon whiskey collaboration between Bardstown Springs Kentucky bourbon and Art of the Spirits in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Features bold notes of toasted almond, dark chocolate, and crisp mountain air. Bardstown Springs embodies the warmth of Kentucky traditions and the bold frontier spirit of Colorado. Each sip celebrates patience, honors the bond of true friendship, and the shared pursuit of perfection.
Starting bid
6-year single barrel bourbon whiskey collaboration between Bardstown Springs Kentucky bourbon and Art of the Spirits in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Features bold notes of toasted almond, dark chocolate, and crisp mountain air. Bardstown Springs embodies the warmth of Kentucky traditions and the bold frontier spirit of Colorado. Each sip celebrates patience, honors the bond of true friendship, and the shared pursuit of perfection.
Starting bid
6-year single barrel bourbon whiskey collaboration between Bardstown Springs Kentucky bourbon and Art of the Spirits in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Features bold notes of toasted almond, dark chocolate, and crisp mountain air. Bardstown Springs embodies the warmth of Kentucky traditions and the bold frontier spirit of Colorado. Each sip celebrates patience, honors the bond of true friendship, and the shared pursuit of perfection.
Starting bid
6-year single barrel bourbon whiskey collaboration between Bardstown Springs Kentucky bourbon and Art of the Spirits in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Features bold notes of toasted almond, dark chocolate, and crisp mountain air. Bardstown Springs embodies the warmth of Kentucky traditions and the bold frontier spirit of Colorado. Each sip celebrates patience, honors the bond of true friendship, and the shared pursuit of perfection.
Starting bid
6-year single barrel bourbon whiskey collaboration between Bardstown Springs Kentucky bourbon and Art of the Spirits in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Features bold notes of toasted almond, dark chocolate, and crisp mountain air. Bardstown Springs embodies the warmth of Kentucky traditions and the bold frontier spirit of Colorado. Each sip celebrates patience, honors the bond of true friendship, and the shared pursuit of perfection.
Starting bid
Bottle of Horse Soldier 80th D-Day anniversary bourbon sold only at military exchanges and limited to less than 1200 bottles. The bottle, flag and OSS coin were jumped into Normandy France on June 5 2024 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-day. The bottle is signed by
LTC Mark Nutsch ODA commander
CW4(R) Bob Pennington
SGM(R) Vince Makela
SFC(R) Will Summers
SFC(R) Steve Kofron
MSG(R) Scott Neil President and one of founders of Horse Soldier Bourbon
LTC(R) Rob Schaefer 10th special Forces Group and one of founders of Horse Soldier Bourbon
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf for four at The Club at Pradera, one of Colorado’s premier private golf destinations. Designed by award-winning architect Jim Engh, Pradera’s course blends rugged Colorado beauty with a creative, playable layout that challenges and delights golfers of every level.
Your foursome will experience sweeping views of the Front Range, dramatic elevation changes, and pristine fairways that wind through the rolling hills of Parker. After your round, relax on the clubhouse patio and take in the panoramic scenery.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Escape to the serene beauty of the Eisenhower Golf Club for a round of 18 holes that you won’t soon forget. Nestled within the secure gates of the Air Force Academy, these courses offer a pure golf experience—no houses, no traffic, just pristine fairways and stunning views of the Front Range and the iconic Cadet Chapel.
Test your accuracy on the Silver Course, known for its narrow fairways and spectacular mountain vistas, or take on the long-game challenge of the Blue Course. After your round, enjoy the atmosphere of the modern clubhouse and the legendary hospitality of the Academy.
Starting bid
Treat yourself and three guests to a day of private luxury at Blackstone Country Club. Known for its impeccable conditioning and sophisticated layout, Blackstone offers an escape from the everyday. This Jay Morrish-designed course features dramatic elevation changes and over 40 acres of lakes, providing a strategic challenge that is as beautiful as it is demanding.
As guests of this private enclave, you’ll enjoy "Blackstone-style" hospitality, navigating the lush, winding fairways and lightning-fast greens that make this one of the most sought-after private memberships in the Denver metro area.
Starting bid
Tucked away from the hustle of the city, Perry Park Country Club is one of Colorado’s best-kept secrets. This exclusive private club offers a tranquil, intimate golf experience where the only "traffic" you’ll encounter is the occasional herd of deer.
This package is perfect for the golfer who appreciates a course that prioritizes nature and quiet. From the pristine bent grass fairways to the challenging greens, you and your guests will enjoy the elevated hospitality of a club that feels like a private mountain retreat.
Starting bid
Tee off at one of Colorado’s most acclaimed and unconventional courses! Four Mile Ranch features a stunning Jim Engh design with dramatic elevation changes, natural rock hazards, and zero sand bunkers. Rated as a "Top Course in Colorado" by GolfPass, this 18-hole adventure is a must-play for anyone who loves a fun, scenic challenge.
Starting bid
Experience why Red Hawk Ridge has been voted the "Best of the Best" and "Best Denver Region Course" for years running. This stunning Jim Engh design offers golfers a "private club" feel at one of the most celebrated public facilities in the state.
Boasting extreme elevation changes and panoramic vistas of the Rockies, the course features lush bluegrass fairways that contrast beautifully against the native scrub oak. With strategically placed bunkers and greenside lakes, Red Hawk Ridge is a true "risk/reward" course that provides a fair but thrilling challenge for golfers of all skill levels.
Starting bid
Experience the future of the game at Castle Rock’s premier indoor golf lounge. Elevations Golf isn’t just about the swing—it’s about the atmosphere. Grab your clubs and enjoy two 1-hour sessions in a luxury bay equipped with the same technology used by the pros.
Compete in fun "Closest to the Pin" challenges, play a quick 18 with a friend, or use the time to finally dial in your yardages. With a full-service bar and a modern, upscale environment, Elevations is the best place in Douglas County to "level up" your game.
Starting bid
Upgrade your ride with $250 to spend at the world’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer. Whether you need a performance boost, a safety upgrade, or just a routine replacement, this certificate covers it all. From tires and custom wheels to specialized wipers and road hazard certificates, Discount Tire has you covered.
Starting bid
Is it time for a transformation? Treat yourself to a premier hair experience at Foundation Hair Studio, one of Denver’s most stylish destinations for modern hair artistry. This package includes a custom haircut and professional color service tailored specifically to your hair goals, face shape, and lifestyle.
Whether you’re looking for a bold new hue, a subtle balayage, or a classic refresh, the expert stylists at Foundation specialize in creating "lived-in" looks that grow out beautifully. Step out of the chair feeling like the best version of yourself!
Starting bid
Own a bottle that balances premium craftsmanship with an incredible story of American heroism. This isn’t just a spirit; it’s a tribute to the "Green Berets" who entered Afghanistan on horseback following 9/11.
This bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a collector’s dream, personally signed by co-founder Vince Makela, SGT Major (R).
"From the shadows to the shelf." Support a veteran-owned brand that embodies the "Special Forces" spirit: authentic, bold, and unwavering.
Donated by: DCVMF Retail Value: Priceless (Signed Collector’s Edition)
Starting bid
Own a bottle that balances premium craftsmanship with an incredible story of American heroism. This isn’t just a spirit; it’s a tribute to the "Green Berets" who entered Afghanistan on horseback following 9/11.
This bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a collector’s dream, personally signed by co-founder Vince Makela, SGT Major (R).
"From the shadows to the shelf." Support a veteran-owned brand that embodies the "Special Forces" spirit: authentic, bold, and unwavering.
Donated by: DCVMF Retail Value: Priceless (Signed Collector’s Edition)
Starting bid
Own a bottle that balances premium craftsmanship with an incredible story of American heroism. This isn’t just a spirit; it’s a tribute to the "Green Berets" who entered Afghanistan on horseback following 9/11.
This bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a collector’s dream, personally signed by co-founder Vince Makela, SGT Major (R).
"From the shadows to the shelf." Support a veteran-owned brand that embodies the "Special Forces" spirit: authentic, bold, and unwavering.
Donated by: DCVMF Retail Value: Priceless (Signed Collector’s Edition)
Starting bid
Own a bottle that balances premium craftsmanship with an incredible story of American heroism. This isn’t just a spirit; it’s a tribute to the "Green Berets" who entered Afghanistan on horseback following 9/11.
This bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a collector’s dream, personally signed by co-founder Vince Makela, SGT Major (R).
"From the shadows to the shelf." Support a veteran-owned brand that embodies the "Special Forces" spirit: authentic, bold, and unwavering.
Donated by: DCVMF Retail Value: Priceless (Signed Collector’s Edition)
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