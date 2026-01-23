West Suburban Association Of The Deaf

2026 Deaf Midwest Pickleball Tournament at Chip's Pickleball Club

980 Discovery Rd

Eagan, MN 55121, USA

Friday Night Cash Clash 3.5 Men's (Add-On)
$35
  • Must purchase Sat or Sun ticket to play in this event
  • Doubles Scramble
  • 7 games per pool
  • Top 4 advance to the playoffs
Friday Night Cash Clash 3.5 Women's (Add-On)
$35
  • Must purchase Sat or Sun ticket to play in this event
  • Doubles Scramble
  • 7 games per pool
  • Top 4 advance to the playoffs
Friday Night Cash Clash 4.0 Men's (Add-On)
$35
  • Must purchase Sat or Sun ticket to play in this event
  • Doubles Scramble
  • 7 games per pool
  • Top 4 advance to the playoffs
Friday Night Cash Clash 4.0 Women's (Add-On)
$35
  • Must purchase Sat or Sun ticket to play in this event
  • Doubles Scramble
  • 7 games per pool
  • Top 4 advance to the playoffs
Saturday Men's 3.0
$75

This is for Saturday June 28th doubles event.

Saturday Men's 3.5
$75

This is for Saturday June 28th doubles event.

Saturday Men's 4.0
$75

This is for Saturday June 28th doubles event.

Saturday Women's 3.0
$75

This is for Saturday June 28th doubles event.

Saturday Women's 3.5
$75

This is for Saturday June 28th doubles event.

Saturday Women's 4.0
$75

This is for Saturday June 28th doubles event.

Sunday Mixed 3.0 (Add-On)
$10

This is the ADD-ON for Sunday, June 29th. Choose this ONLY if you are also playing on Saturday.

Sunday Mixed 3.5 (Add-On)
$10

This is the ADD-ON for Sunday, June 29th. Choose this ONLY if you are also playing on Saturday.

Sunday Mixed 4.0 (Add-On)
$10

This is the ADD-ON for Sunday, June 29th. Choose this ONLY if you are also playing on Saturday.

Sunday Mixed 3.0 Stand Alone
$75

Choose this ONLY if you just want to play Sunday Mixed alone.

Sunday Mixed 3.5 Stand Alone
$75

Choose this ONLY if you just want to play Sunday Mixed alone.

Sunday Mixed 4.0 Stand Alone
$75

Choose this ONLY if you just want to play Sunday Mixed alone.

