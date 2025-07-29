2026 Death By Chocolate Tickets

Enjoy the VIP experience at Death By Chocolate with early entry at 2:00 p.m., a full 30 minutes before general admission begins. Your VIP ticket also includes:
Your electronic tickets will be emailed to you immediately after purchase.
Please do not scan or open the QR code prior to arriving at the event, as doing so will void your ticket.
This advance-purchase general admission ticket provides free parking deck access and entry to Death By Chocolate at 2:30 p.m.
Your electronic tickets will be emailed to you immediately after purchase.
Please do not scan or open the QR code prior to arriving at the event, as doing so will void your ticket.
Tickets purchased after April 10, 2026 will be considered at-the-door general admission tickets, provides free parking deck access and event entry beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Your electronic tickets will be emailed to you immediately after purchase.
Please do not scan or open the QR code prior to arriving at the event, as doing so will void your ticket..
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!