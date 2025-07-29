2026 Death By Chocolate Tickets

240 Paul W Bryant Dr

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, USA

VIP Ticket – Early Access + Exclusive Perks
$75

Enjoy the VIP experience at Death By Chocolate with early entry at 2:00 p.m., a full 30 minutes before general admission begins. Your VIP ticket also includes:

  • Reserved lower-level parking
  • Reserved seating during the event
  • An exclusive VIP swag bag filled with special goodies

Your electronic tickets will be emailed to you immediately after purchase.


Please do not scan or open the QR code prior to arriving at the event, as doing so will void your ticket.


General Admission - Advance Purchase Ticket
$40
Available until Apr 11

This advance-purchase general admission ticket provides free parking deck access and entry to Death By Chocolate at 2:30 p.m.

Your electronic tickets will be emailed to you immediately after purchase.


Please do not scan or open the QR code prior to arriving at the event, as doing so will void your ticket.

General Admission - At the Door Ticket
$45

Tickets purchased after April 10, 2026 will be considered at-the-door general admission tickets, provides free parking deck access and event entry beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Your electronic tickets will be emailed to you immediately after purchase.


Please do not scan or open the QR code prior to arriving at the event, as doing so will void your ticket..

