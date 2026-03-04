Decatur Illinois Pride

Hosted by

Decatur Illinois Pride

About this event

2026 Decatur IL Pride Fest

2095 W Eldorado St

Decatur, IL 62522, USA

Not-For-Profit Vendor w/ NO Electricity
$50

Not-For-Profit Vendor NOT merchandise

Not-For-Profit Vendor W/ Electricity
$50

Not-For-Profit Vendor NOT merchandise

Not-For-Profit w/Merchandise w/ NO ELECTRICITY
$70

Not-For-Profit Vendor SELLING merchandise

Not-For-Profit w/Merchandise w/Electricity
$70

Not-For-Profit Vendor SELLING merchandise

For-Profit Vendor w/NO ELECTRICITY
$80

For-Profit Vendor With NO Electricity


For-Profit Vendor w/ELECTRICITY
$80

For-Profit Vendor With Electricity

Food Truck and Trailers
$80

Will get a Parking spot instead of a Table.


You will need to provide your own generator (backups recommended)

You will need to submit Health Certificates and Liability Insurance to [email protected] by August 1, 2026. (these will be submitted to the park district)

Bronze Sponsor
$100

1 vendor table with choice of 1 Pridefest merch item (t-shirt, cap, or calendar), to be picked up at the Decatur IL Pride tent on the day of the event.

Silver Sponsor
$200

1 vendor table with a choice of 2 Pridefest merch items. (t-shirts, caps, or calendars) to be picked up at the Decatur IL Pride tent on the day of the event.

Gold Sponsor
$300

Two vendor tables with a choice of three Pridefest merchandise items. (t-shirts, caps, or calendars)

Platinum Sponsor
$600

Two vendor tables with a choice of four Pridefest merchandise items (t-shirts, caps, or calendars) to be picked up at the Decatur, IL Pride tent on the day of the event.


Announced as a Sponsor of one of the Pridefest Events

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

Two vendor tables with a choice of four Pridefest merchandise items (HOODIES, t-shirts, caps, or calendars) to be picked up at the Decatur, IL Pride tent on the day of the event.


Announced as a Sponsor of Decatur IL Pridefest 2026

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