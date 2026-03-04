2026 Decatur IL Pride Fest

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About this event
Not-For-Profit Vendor NOT merchandise
Not-For-Profit Vendor NOT merchandise
Not-For-Profit Vendor SELLING merchandise
Not-For-Profit Vendor SELLING merchandise
For-Profit Vendor With NO Electricity
For-Profit Vendor With Electricity
Will get a Parking spot instead of a Table.
You will need to provide your own generator (backups recommended)
You will need to submit Health Certificates and Liability Insurance to [email protected] by August 1, 2026. (these will be submitted to the park district)
1 vendor table with choice of 1 Pridefest merch item (t-shirt, cap, or calendar), to be picked up at the Decatur IL Pride tent on the day of the event.
1 vendor table with a choice of 2 Pridefest merch items. (t-shirts, caps, or calendars) to be picked up at the Decatur IL Pride tent on the day of the event.
Two vendor tables with a choice of three Pridefest merchandise items. (t-shirts, caps, or calendars)
Two vendor tables with a choice of four Pridefest merchandise items (t-shirts, caps, or calendars) to be picked up at the Decatur, IL Pride tent on the day of the event.
Announced as a Sponsor of one of the Pridefest Events
Two vendor tables with a choice of four Pridefest merchandise items (HOODIES, t-shirts, caps, or calendars) to be picked up at the Decatur, IL Pride tent on the day of the event.
Announced as a Sponsor of Decatur IL Pridefest 2026
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