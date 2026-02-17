Deer Park Tigers and Starlights

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Deer Park Tigers and Starlights

About this event

2026 Deer Park Tigers, Starlights & Twinkles Sponsorship

LEGACY SPONSOR
$2,500

Company sponsors $900 of participant's registration fee (may be divided) (if applicable), full page ad in yearbook, advertisement on Tigers/Starlights Website and Facebook page, recognition on banner and recognition at all home football games. Sponsor will remain on the Tigers website for remainder of time. Coin toss sponsor opportunity at home games available.

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,500

Company sponsors $600 of participant's registration fee (maybe be divided) (if applicable) full page ad in yearbook, advertisement on Tigers/Starlights Website and Facebook page, recognition on banner and recognition at all home football games. Coin toss sponsor opportunity at home games available.

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000

Company sponsors $450 of one participant's registration fee (if applicable), recognition plaque, ½ page ad in yearbook, advertisement on Tigers/Starlights Website and Facebook page, recognition on banner and recognition at all home football games.

SILVER SPONSOR
$500

Company sponsors $200 of one participant's registration fee (if applicable), advertisement on Tigers/Starlights Website and Facebook page, and recognition at all home football games.

BRONZE SPONSOR
$300

Company sponsors $100 of one participant's registration fee (if applicable) and recognition at all home football games.

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