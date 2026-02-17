2026 Deer Park Tigers, Starlights & Twinkles Sponsorship

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About this event
Company sponsors $900 of participant's registration fee (may be divided) (if applicable), full page ad in yearbook, advertisement on Tigers/Starlights Website and Facebook page, recognition on banner and recognition at all home football games. Sponsor will remain on the Tigers website for remainder of time. Coin toss sponsor opportunity at home games available.
Company sponsors $600 of participant's registration fee (maybe be divided) (if applicable) full page ad in yearbook, advertisement on Tigers/Starlights Website and Facebook page, recognition on banner and recognition at all home football games. Coin toss sponsor opportunity at home games available.
Company sponsors $450 of one participant's registration fee (if applicable), recognition plaque, ½ page ad in yearbook, advertisement on Tigers/Starlights Website and Facebook page, recognition on banner and recognition at all home football games.
Company sponsors $200 of one participant's registration fee (if applicable), advertisement on Tigers/Starlights Website and Facebook page, and recognition at all home football games.
Company sponsors $100 of one participant's registration fee (if applicable) and recognition at all home football games.
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