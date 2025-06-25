2026 Delaware River Sojourn "Our Nation's River"

Hosted by
About this event
The Sojourn pricing includes one night of camping on the day you paddle. If you need or plan to camp before for your convenience. Choose this option.
Adult (16 & over) Registration for all Days (1-7) JUNE 20th -26th (w $10 ACA Fee). ACA NON- MEMBER
Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for all Days (1-7) JUNE 20th -26 (w $10 ACA Fee)
Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 20th
Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 21th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 22th includes the $10 ACA event Fee
Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 23th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 25th. (w $10 ACA Fee)
Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 26th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 20th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 20th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 21th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 22th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 23th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 24th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 25th (w $10 ACA Fee)
Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 26th. (w $10 ACA Fee)
This Complementary Ticket will only be honored VIA STAFF REQUEST and approval/confirmation. PLEASE NOTE THE DAY/S ATTENDING.
Adult (16 & over) Registration for all Days (1-7) JUNE 20th -26th
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!