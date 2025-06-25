Upper Delaware Preservation Coalition

Hosted by

Upper Delaware Preservation Coalition

About this event

2026 Delaware River Sojourn "Our Nation's River"

Scenic Dr

Lackawaxen, PA 18435, USA

*Additional Camping Fee
$10

The Sojourn pricing includes one night of camping on the day you paddle. If you need or plan to camp before for your convenience. Choose this option.

Adult Thru Tripper (w $10 ACA Fee)
$710

Adult (16 & over) Registration for all Days (1-7) JUNE 20th -26th (w $10 ACA Fee). ACA NON- MEMBER

Youth Thru Tripper (w $10 ACA Fee)
$500

Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for all Days (1-7) JUNE 20th -26 (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 20th (Day 1) Adult (w $10 ACA Fee)
$110

Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 20th

JUNE 21th (Day 2) Adult (w $10 ACA Fee)
$110

Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 21th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 22th (Day 3) Adult (w $10 ACA Fee)
$110

Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 22th includes the $10 ACA event Fee

JUNE 23th (Day 4) Adult (w $10 ACA Fee)
$110

Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 23th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 25th (Day 5) Adult (w $10 ACA Fee)
$110

Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 25th. (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 26th (Day 6) Adult (w $10 ACA Fee)
$110

Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 26th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 20th (Day 7) Adult (w $10 ACA Fee)
$110

Adult (16 & over) Registration for June 20th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 20th (Day 1) Youth (w $10 ACA Fee)
$80

Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 20th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 21th (Day 2) Youth (w $10 ACA Fee)
$80

Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 21th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 22th (Day 3) Youth (w $10 ACA Fee)
$80

Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 22th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 23th (Day 4) Youth (w $10 ACA Fee)
$80

Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 23th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 24th (Day 5) Youth (w $10 ACA Fee)
$80

Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 24th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 25th (Day 6) Youth (w $10 ACA Fee)
$80

Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 25th (w $10 ACA Fee)

JUNE 26th (Day 7) Youth (w $10 ACA Fee)
$80

Youth (Age 15 & under) Registration for June 26th. (w $10 ACA Fee)

DAY PLANNER/ EVENT COMP ADULT
Free

This Complementary Ticket will only be honored VIA STAFF REQUEST and approval/confirmation. PLEASE NOTE THE DAY/S ATTENDING.

ADULT ACA MEMBER THRU TRIPPER
$700

Adult (16 & over) Registration for all Days (1-7) JUNE 20th -26th

Add a donation for Upper Delaware Preservation Coalition

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!