Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Foothill Alumnae Chapter

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Foothill Alumnae Chapter

About this event

2026 Delta Days in Sacramento

1230 J St

Sacramento, CA 95814, USA

Youth State Registration (Youth Only)
$110

Includes access to Youth State programming, Lunch and CookOut With a Cause event. No Refunds.

Youth State Registration (Chaperones Only)
$110

Includes access to Youth State programming, Lunch and CookOut With a Cause event. No Refunds.

DDSAC Collegiate Registration
$150

Includes access to DDSAC programming, Lunch and CookOut With a Cause event. No Refunds. Members may transfer during transfer period.

DDSAC Alumnae Registration
$175

Includes access to DDSAC programming, Lunch and CookOut With a Cause event. No Refunds. Members may transfer during transfer period.

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