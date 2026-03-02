2026 Denim and Diamonds Milton Scholarship Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
Includes 1 seat, vendor cocktail hour, full brunch buffet, and access to digital souvenir journal.
Includes 2 tables (16 seats), vendor cocktail hour, full brunch buffet, full page ad in digital souvenir journal, recognition on the program at the event, a certificate of appreciation, and social media mentions on sorority page.
Includes 1 table (8 seats), vendor cocktail hour, full brunch buffet, one-half page ad in the digital souvenir journal, recognition at the event, and social media mentions on the sorority page.
Includes 1/2 table (4 seats), vendor cocktail hour, full brunch buffet, a half page in the digital souvenir journal, recognition at the event, and social media mentions on the sorority page.
Includes 1 brunch seat and the opportunity to display your business and share your products with our guest. Only two spots remaining. Vendor must be confirmed with chapter before ticket purchase.
Patron's name will be displayed in the digital souvenir journal. This does not include a seat for the brunch.
Must provide a high quality photo or business card and message of your choice.
Submit to
[email protected]
Must provide a high quality photo or business card and message of your choice.
Submit to
Zetachichi1932@gmail
Must provide a message of your choice.
Submit to
Zetachichi1932@gmail
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!