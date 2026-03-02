Zeta Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Incorporated

Hosted by

Zeta Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Incorporated

About this event

2026 Denim and Diamonds Milton Scholarship Brunch

232 James B Blackburn Dr

Savannah, GA 31408, USA

General admission
$60

Includes 1 seat, vendor cocktail hour, full brunch buffet, and access to digital souvenir journal.

Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 2 tables (16 seats), vendor cocktail hour, full brunch buffet, full page ad in digital souvenir journal, recognition on the program at the event, a certificate of appreciation, and social media mentions on sorority page.

Silver Level Sponsor
$500

Includes 1 table (8 seats), vendor cocktail hour, full brunch buffet, one-half page ad in the digital souvenir journal, recognition at the event, and social media mentions on the sorority page.

Bronze Level Sponsor
$300

Includes 1/2 table (4 seats), vendor cocktail hour, full brunch buffet, a half page in the digital souvenir journal, recognition at the event, and social media mentions on the sorority page.

Vendor Display
$110

Includes 1 brunch seat and the opportunity to display your business and share your products with our guest. Only two spots remaining. Vendor must be confirmed with chapter before ticket purchase.

Patron donation
$10

Patron's name will be displayed in the digital souvenir journal. This does not include a seat for the brunch.

Full page advertisement in digital souvenir journal
$100

Must provide a high quality photo or business card and message of your choice.

Submit to
[email protected]

Half page advertisement in digital souvenir journal
$75

Must provide a high quality photo or business card and message of your choice.

Submit to
Zetachichi1932@gmail

One-quarter page advertisement in digital souvenir journal
$50

Must provide a message of your choice.

Submit to
Zetachichi1932@gmail

Add a donation for Zeta Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Incorporated

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