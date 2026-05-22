Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC, Inc.

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Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC, Inc.

About this event

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2026 Democracy Prep Exhibit Booth

163 W 125th St

New York, NY 10027, USA

Exhibitor
$500

Exhibitors are for orgs/companies who seek to have booth space without the intention to sell any merchandise. Community exhibitors are strictly tabling to give out information and/or to collect information. Community exhibitors can include: Community based orgs/initiatives/movements, Non-profit orgs/companies, Schools/Colleges/Universities, Greek Lettered orgs, School clubs, Boy/Girl scouts, Ministries. WE DO NOT PROVIDE TABLES OR CHAIRS. Please have heavy weights for your tents. An exhibitor orientation will take place via zoom in June, so we can answer any questions or concerns.

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