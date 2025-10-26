2026 Denim & Diamonds Silent Auction

3-Night Pickwick Lake Cabin Getaway – “Triple Treat Retreat”

Escape to the beauty of Pickwick Lake with a 3-night stay at Triple Treat Retreat, a stunning lakeside cabin designed for relaxation, connection, and unforgettable views. This thoughtfully designed 3-bedroom, 3-bath retreat offers comfort, privacy, and incredible lake scenery from three spacious decks — one on every level.

Wake up to breathtaking sunrises over the water, enjoy coffee overlooking the lake, or unwind after a day on the water in this peaceful getaway.

Cabin Highlights Include:

King primary suite with private en-suite bath

Fun bunk room sleeping up to 8 (2 full beds, 2 twins, plus 2 trundles)

Additional king bedroom on the lower level with full bath

Fully equipped kitchen and inviting living area with oversized lake-view windows

Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and comfortable gathering spaces

Private boat dock and ample parking

Multiple decks perfect for relaxing, dining, or enjoying the view

Whether you’re looking for a family retreat, couples’ getaway, or peaceful lake escape, this cabin offers the perfect balance of comfort and scenic beauty.

Stay Details:

Three consecutive nights

Weekend or weekday stay (based on availability)

Excludes holidays

Dates to be mutually agreed upon with the owner

Exact location details provided after booking confirmation

Bid now and treat yourself — or someone special — to a memorable Pickwick Lake escape!