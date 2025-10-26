2026 Denim & Diamonds Silent Auction

Hosted by
Small McDonald's Swag Bag with Tote Bag, t-shirt, socks, beanie, etc. and variety of "Be our Guest Cards" redeemable at our Houston Levee McDonald's or any of our Piña Elite McDonald's. Estimated Value = $120
Large McDonald's Swag Bag with Tote Bag, t-shirt, socks, Hamburglar Plush, Grimace Wearable Blanket, etc. and variety of "Be our Guest Cards" redeemable at our Houston Levee McDonald's or any of our Piña Elite McDonald's. Estimated Value = $240
Two Joola Pickleball Paddles and a Family Pack for 4 at Pickleball 901
Total Estimated Value = $350
Escape to the beauty of Pickwick Lake with a 3-night stay at Triple Treat Retreat, a stunning lakeside cabin designed for relaxation, connection, and unforgettable views. This thoughtfully designed 3-bedroom, 3-bath retreat offers comfort, privacy, and incredible lake scenery from three spacious decks — one on every level.
Wake up to breathtaking sunrises over the water, enjoy coffee overlooking the lake, or unwind after a day on the water in this peaceful getaway.
Cabin Highlights Include:
Whether you’re looking for a family retreat, couples’ getaway, or peaceful lake escape, this cabin offers the perfect balance of comfort and scenic beauty.
Stay Details:
Bid now and treat yourself — or someone special — to a memorable Pickwick Lake escape!
Indulge in elevated self-care with this curated collection of luxury Lira Clinical body products from 727 Skincare — designed to nourish your skin while delivering a clean, spa-quality experience at home.
This thoughtfully assembled package includes premium body care essentials, along with a skincare brush and headband to enhance your routine and create a true at-home spa moment. Known for their clean formulations and results-driven approach, Lira products combine science and botanicals to leave your skin feeling refreshed, radiant, and pampered.
Perfect for treating yourself or gifting someone special to a little everyday luxury. ($180 Value)
Get ready for an unforgettable SEC football experience! This package includes two tickets to see the Tennessee Volunteers take on Auburn at iconic Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on October 3, 2026.
Feel the energy of game day, enjoy the pageantry of Vol Nation, and cheer on Tennessee in one of college football’s most electric atmospheres. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply love the excitement of a big game weekend, this is a fantastic opportunity to experience SEC football at its finest.
Package Includes:
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement — Go Vols!
Recharge, refresh, and revitalize with a $150 IV Therapy voucher from ZüpMed. Designed to support hydration, energy, immunity, and overall wellness, IV therapy delivers essential nutrients directly into the bloodstream for fast, effective results.
Perfect for boosting recovery, enhancing wellness, or simply treating yourself to a proactive health experience.
Details:
Invest in your health and feel your best.
Donated by ZupMed
Enjoy peace of mind with this Urgent Care Visit certificate from ZüpMed, offering convenient, professional care when you need it most. Whether it’s a minor illness, injury, or unexpected health concern, this visit provides access to quality medical care without the hassle of long waits.
A practical and thoughtful item for individuals, families, or anyone who values accessible healthcare.
Details:
Convenient care.
Trusted providers.
Peace of mind.
Donated by ZupMed
Host your next unforgettable gathering in style with exclusive access to a private rooftop event space — perfect for a football watch party, celebration, corporate gathering, birthday, or special night with friends.
This elevated venue comfortably accommodates 60–70 guests and offers a fun, open-air atmosphere ideal for entertaining. Rooftop venues are especially popular because the scenic views, fresh air, and unique ambiance help create memorable events that stand out from traditional indoor spaces.
Whether you’re cheering on your favorite team, celebrating a milestone, or simply bringing people together, this space provides the perfect backdrop.
Package Includes:
Take your next celebration to new heights!
Refresh your look and boost your confidence with this EMFACE® Confidence & Glow package from Olive Branch Family Wellness Center. This non-invasive facial treatment helps improve skin tone while supporting facial muscle structure for a more lifted, youthful appearance — no needles, downtime, or surgery required.
Package Includes:
A radiant glow and renewed confidence await.
Donated by Olive Branch Family Medical Center
Restore balance and feel your best with this comprehensive Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) package designed to support overall wellness, energy, and vitality.
Package Includes:
A personalized, proactive approach to optimizing health and quality of life.
Donated by Olive Branch Family Medical Center
Elevate your mental wellness with this six-treatment EXOMIND™ package from Olive Branch Family Wellness Center. This innovative, non-invasive technology supports brain health, mood, focus, and overall mental wellness — all in a comfortable, relaxing setting.
Package Includes:
Invest in clarity, balance, and a healthier mind.
Donated by Olive Branch Family Medical Center
Escape to the Emerald Coast with a relaxing three-night stay at Tru by Hilton in beautiful Destin, Florida. Enjoy modern comfort just minutes from pristine beaches, scenic parks, and popular coastal attractions.
Perfect for families, couples, or a friends’ getaway, this stay includes access to hotel amenities like complimentary breakfast, fitness center, and both indoor and outdoor pool options. With beaches, restaurants, and attractions nearby, it’s an ideal blend of relaxation and adventure.
Package Includes:
Sunshine, sand, and coastal memories await.
Enjoy the charm and adventure of the Smoky Mountains with a three-night stay at Tru by Hilton in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Conveniently located near downtown attractions, outdoor recreation, entertainment venues, and family-friendly activities, this getaway offers the perfect home base for relaxation or exploration.
Wake up to mountain charm, enjoy complimentary breakfast, and experience everything from scenic hikes to local entertainment and shopping.
Package Includes:
Elizabeth Looney Photography, now located in the beautifully renovated historic chapel at One Eleven Walnut in downtown Collierville, is offering a 30-minute professional photography session you won’t want to miss!
Perfect for family photos, company branding, lifestyle moments, headshots, or even best friend photos, this session is fully customizable to fit your vision!! Elizabeth’s thoughtful eye and signature editing style ensure you’ll receive stunning images you’ll cherish for years to come.
This package, typically valued at $250, includes the session and professionally edited images, making this an incredible opportunity to capture meaningful moments (or refresh your brand!) at a fantastic value!!!
A targeted, vitamin C–driven body care system designed to exfoliate efficiently, replenish the lipid barrier, and support brighter, more resilient skin from the neck down. This trio combines controlled physical exfoliation with antioxidant support, barrier-supportive oils, and hydration boosters to improve texture, tone, and overall skin function. ($180 Value)
Invest in your glow — inside and out — with this thoughtfully curated self-care package featuring premium Obagi Medical skincare products paired with the inspiring Moxie Midlife Journal by Dr. Carol Lynn.
Renowned for its science-backed formulations, Obagi skincare helps improve skin tone, texture, and overall radiance, supporting healthier, more youthful-looking skin.
Complementing your skincare routine, the Moxie Midlife Journal offers a beautiful space for reflection, goal setting, gratitude, and personal growth — making this a holistic approach to confidence, wellness, and self-care.
Perfect for treating yourself or gifting someone who deserves a little extra encouragement and pampering.
Glow on the outside. Grow on the inside.
HO Sports Sunset Series 3-Person Towable Tube — Donated by Memphis Boat Center
Get ready for fun on the water with this HO Sports Sunset Series Softshell Towable Tube, designed for up to three riders. Featuring a comfortable abrasion-resistant softshell surface, this 70" diameter tube delivers a smoother, more enjoyable ride with less irritation than traditional nylon tubes. Perfect for lake days, family outings, or thrill-seeking adventures behind the boat — it’s built for durability, comfort, and all-day fun.
A fantastic addition for anyone who loves boating, summer recreation, and making unforgettable memories on the water!
Valued at $220
Enjoy a stress-free, elevated date night while your vehicle gets the VIP treatment. This exclusive experience combines luxury, convenience, and a memorable evening out — the perfect package for anyone who appreciates great service and a fun night on the town.
Experience Includes:
Complimentary Vehicle Pickup – Your personal vehicle will be conveniently picked up on a date of your choosing, so you don’t have to lift a finger.
Works Service Package Included – While your vehicle is in expert hands, it will receive a complimentary service package including an oil change and tire rotation to keep it running smoothly.*
Drive Something New for the Evening – Enjoy the use of a new vehicle of your choice for your special date night — arrive in style and experience the latest comfort and features.*
Dinner on the Town – Includes a $100 gift card to SOB (South of Beale) for a fantastic Memphis dining experience featuring bold flavors, great atmosphere, and unforgettable cuisine.
White-Glove Return Service – The next day, your serviced vehicle will be redelivered to you, and the loaner vehicle picked up for ultimate convenience.
Experience must be redeemed by February 28, 2027.
Vehicle selection and service scheduling subject to availability.
$50 Gift Certificate for Jim's Place Grille
with Kimmie Fay | Seven TwentySeven Skincare
Estimated Value: $275
Experience the true definition of signature skincare — balanced, personalized, and results-driven. This customized facial treatment is Kimmie Fay’s go-to service for achieving visible results while building the foundation for long-term skin health.
This 60-minute bespoke skincare session begins with a comprehensive consultation where you’ll share your goals and concerns. Kimmie will carefully assess your skin and create a treatment tailored specifically to what your skin needs that day — no guesswork, just expert care.
• Targeted exfoliation to refresh and renew
• Corrective serums selected for your skin goals
• Extractions (if appropriate)
• Customized masks and hydration support
• Relaxation elements — because calm skin starts with a relaxed you
Your session includes one advanced modality chosen by Kimmie based on your skin’s needs and the time reserved, ensuring optimal results.
Anyone wanting a reliable, results-focused facial
Skin needing consistency and visible improvement
First-timers unsure what to book but wanting expert guidance
Treat yourself — or someone special — to glowing skin, expert care, and a truly personalized experience.
