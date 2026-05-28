2026 Denim & Diamonds - Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc Will County Black Diamond Chapter - Raffle Tickets

Each ticket you purchase will enter you into the raffle for a chance to win monetary prizes. 1st Place - $500 2nd Place - $250 3rd Place - $100 The draw will occur at the Demin & Diamonds Event on Saturday, June 27, 2026. The scheduled draw time is 6:00 p.m. The winner will be contacted by email/phone if not present at the event. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. Proceeds support TLOD WCBD Programs, Chapter Operations, and Scholarships. Please note: Raffle ticket sales close on Saturday, June 27, at 5:00 pm.