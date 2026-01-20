2026 Denver Official Carnaval- CARNAVALE

Kids 10-15 years old. Teens above 15 pay adult price.





DENVER OFFICIAL BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL 2026

Rio & Salvador vibes meet Denver!

Brazilian Music Colorado & Number 38 proudly bring the magic of Brazilian Carnaval to RiNo, Denver!





📍 Number 38 – RiNo Arts District

📅 February 14, 2026 💘 An exotic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day





We traditionally celebrate Denver Carnaval on the same Saturday as Carnaval in Brazil, and this year it lands on February 14 — making it the ultimate Carnaval + Valentine’s Day celebration.