Brazilian Music Colorado

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Brazilian Music Colorado

About this event

2026 Denver Official Carnaval- CARNAVALE

3560 Chestnut Pl

Denver, CO 80216, USA

2nd Tier- Adult Admission Denver Official Carnaval
$35

Price goes up after 50 tickets sold.


DENVER OFFICIAL BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL 2026 

Rio & Salvador vibes meet Denver!

Brazilian Music Colorado & Number 38 proudly bring the magic of Brazilian Carnaval to RiNo, Denver!


📍 Number 38 – RiNo Arts District

📅 February 14, 2026 💘 An exotic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day


We traditionally celebrate Denver Carnaval on the same Saturday as Carnaval in Brazil, and this year it lands on February 14 — making it the ultimate Carnaval + Valentine’s Day celebration.

3rd Tier- Adult Admission Denver Official Carnaval
$40

Price goes up after 100 tickets sold.


DENVER OFFICIAL BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL 2026 

Rio & Salvador vibes meet Denver!

Brazilian Music Colorado & Number 38 proudly bring the magic of Brazilian Carnaval to RiNo, Denver!


📍 Number 38 – RiNo Arts District

📅 February 14, 2026 💘 An exotic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day


We traditionally celebrate Denver Carnaval on the same Saturday as Carnaval in Brazil, and this year it lands on February 14 — making it the ultimate Carnaval + Valentine’s Day celebration.

4th Tier- Adult Admission Denver Official Carnaval
$45

Price goes up after 100 tickets sold.


DENVER OFFICIAL BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL 2026 

Rio & Salvador vibes meet Denver!

Brazilian Music Colorado & Number 38 proudly bring the magic of Brazilian Carnaval to RiNo, Denver!


📍 Number 38 – RiNo Arts District

📅 February 14, 2026 💘 An exotic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day


We traditionally celebrate Denver Carnaval on the same Saturday as Carnaval in Brazil, and this year it lands on February 14 — making it the ultimate Carnaval + Valentine’s Day celebration.

5th Tier/ Doors- Adult Admission Denver Official Carnaval
$50

70 tickets reserved for doors.


DENVER OFFICIAL BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL 2026 

Rio & Salvador vibes meet Denver!

Brazilian Music Colorado & Number 38 proudly bring the magic of Brazilian Carnaval to RiNo, Denver!


📍 Number 38 – RiNo Arts District

📅 February 14, 2026 💘 An exotic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day


We traditionally celebrate Denver Carnaval on the same Saturday as Carnaval in Brazil, and this year it lands on February 14 — making it the ultimate Carnaval + Valentine’s Day celebration.

Kids Ticket- 2-10 years old
$15

Kids under 2 are free. Kids 2-10 years old ticket.


DENVER OFFICIAL BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL 2026 

Rio & Salvador vibes meet Denver!

Brazilian Music Colorado & Number 38 proudly bring the magic of Brazilian Carnaval to RiNo, Denver!


📍 Number 38 – RiNo Arts District

📅 February 14, 2026 💘 An exotic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day


We traditionally celebrate Denver Carnaval on the same Saturday as Carnaval in Brazil, and this year it lands on February 14 — making it the ultimate Carnaval + Valentine’s Day celebration.

Kids Ticket- 10-15 years old
$20

Kids 10-15 years old. Teens above 15 pay adult price.


DENVER OFFICIAL BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL 2026 

Rio & Salvador vibes meet Denver!

Brazilian Music Colorado & Number 38 proudly bring the magic of Brazilian Carnaval to RiNo, Denver!


📍 Number 38 – RiNo Arts District

📅 February 14, 2026 💘 An exotic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day


We traditionally celebrate Denver Carnaval on the same Saturday as Carnaval in Brazil, and this year it lands on February 14 — making it the ultimate Carnaval + Valentine’s Day celebration.

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