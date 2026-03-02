Hosted by

Reitz Home Preservation Society Inc

About this event

2026 Derby Party

3810 Stringtown Rd

Evansville, IN 47711, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Run for the Roses Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo/Name included on all event material

Recognition on social media

Logo featured on website & advertised at Derby Party

1/2 page ad & Recognition in program

Kentucky Derby Schedule Programs

Table for 8 with logo display

Winner’s Circle Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition on social media

Logo featured on website

advertised at Derby Party

1/4page ad in program

Table for 8 with logo display

Jockey Club Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo featured on website

advertised at Derby Party

Recognition in program

Table for 8 with logo display

Blue Grass Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo featured on website

advertised at Derby Party

Recognition in program

4 Tickets

Flower Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship helps us offset our flower costs.

Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board

Food Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship helps us offset our food costs.

Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board

Décor Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship helps us offset our décor costs.

Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board

Live Auction Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board

Silent Auction Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board

Raffle Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board

Bar Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship helps us offset our bar costs.

Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board

Add a donation for Reitz Home Preservation Society Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!