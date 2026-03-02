2026 Derby Party

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Logo/Name included on all event material
Recognition on social media
Logo featured on website & advertised at Derby Party
1/2 page ad & Recognition in program
Kentucky Derby Schedule Programs
Table for 8 with logo display
Recognition on social media
Logo featured on website
advertised at Derby Party
1/4page ad in program
Table for 8 with logo display
Logo featured on website
advertised at Derby Party
Recognition in program
Table for 8 with logo display
Logo featured on website
advertised at Derby Party
Recognition in program
4 Tickets
This sponsorship helps us offset our flower costs.
Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board
This sponsorship helps us offset our food costs.
Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board
This sponsorship helps us offset our décor costs.
Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board
Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board
Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board
Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board
This sponsorship helps us offset our bar costs.
Sponsorship includes 2 tickets & recognition on event sponsorship board
$
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