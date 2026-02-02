2026 Designer Purse Bingo

Hosted by
Includes admission to Designer Purse Bingo with 10 rounds of bingo and the opportunity to win designer purses from Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade. General Admission does not include lunch.
*Lunch is not included with this ticket. If you wish to purchase the optional lunch, please select the appropriate lunch option below. Regular beef and vegetarian patty options are available. Please be sure to choose the option that best meets your dietary needs at the time of purchase.*
Add $20 and enjoy our Build Your Own Burger Lunch Buffet! Guests can customize their burger (Vegitarian option is below) with a variety of toppings and condiments. Lunch is served with fruit and a pasta salad. A great way to enjoy the event while supporting a great cause.
Add $20 and enjoy our Build Your Own Burger Lunch Buffet! Guests can customize their VEGGIE burger with a variety of toppings and condiments. Lunch is served with fruit and a pasta salad. A great way to enjoy the event while supporting a great cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!