2026 DFW Guam Liberation Volunteer Registration

Unload the U-Haul, organize the kitchen, and help set up meal area for the dancers attending the workshop. Additionally, provide support for anything VP may need.
Assist vendors with early unloading, cook for workshop dancers, set up tents and canopies for teams, and support the VP as needed.
Provide assistance to vendors during unloading, support early arriving guests, and offer help wherever necessary.
Meet with the Team Lead at 4pm for full instructions. Clean and pack up the kitchen and BBQ area into the U-Haul. Check the venue for any trash.
Meet with the BBQ team lead to marinate meat and collect BBQ supplies: tongs, forks, flippers, charcoal, and more. Location and time TBA closer to date.
Start your morning with the BBQ team as you help grill tasty food for everyone attending.
Add festive touches to the celebration with creative décor.
Assist in organizing and running fun activities for all ages.
Assist the kitchen with setting up the table and serving guests when the table opens at noon, continue until all guests have been served, and help the kitchen with clean-up once service is complete.
Provide basic medical support if needed.
Keep the energy high with music and announcements. Able to assist entertainers with their music needs.
If you're unsure about where you'd like to help but simply know you want to, we'll assign you to the area where your assistance is most needed.
