2026 DFW Guam Liberation Volunteer Registration

101 Chisholm Trail

Cleburne, TX 76033, USA

Set Up Crew July 9, 6PM-9PM
Free

Unload the U-Haul, organize the kitchen, and help set up meal area for the dancers attending the workshop. Additionally, provide support for anything VP may need.

Set Up Crew July 10, 6PM-9PM
Free

Assist vendors with early unloading, cook for workshop dancers, set up tents and canopies for teams, and support the VP as needed.

Set Up Crew July 11, 6AM-9AM
Free

Provide assistance to vendors during unloading, support early arriving guests, and offer help wherever necessary.

Tear Down & Clean Up 4PM-7PM
Free

Meet with the Team Lead at 4pm for full instructions. Clean and pack up the kitchen and BBQ area into the U-Haul. Check the venue for any trash.

BBQ Team- July 9 Prep Day
Free

Meet with the BBQ team lead to marinate meat and collect BBQ supplies: tongs, forks, flippers, charcoal, and more. Location and time TBA closer to date.

BBQ Team- July 11 4AM-10AM
Free

Start your morning with the BBQ team as you help grill tasty food for everyone attending.

Decorations 6AM-9AM
Free

Add festive touches to the celebration with creative décor.

Games- Time TBA
Free

Assist in organizing and running fun activities for all ages.

Tables Servers- 11AM-2PM
Free

Assist the kitchen with setting up the table and serving guests when the table opens at noon, continue until all guests have been served, and help the kitchen with clean-up once service is complete.

First Aid- As Needed
Free

Provide basic medical support if needed.

DJ- 10AM-6PM
Free

Keep the energy high with music and announcements. Able to assist entertainers with their music needs.

Wherever Needed
Free

If you're unsure about where you'd like to help but simply know you want to, we'll assign you to the area where your assistance is most needed.

