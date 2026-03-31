DFW Ham Expo Inc

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DFW Ham Expo Inc

About this raffle

2026 DFW Ham Expo

2026 DFW Ham Expo (General Admission Ticket)
$10

Each General Admission ticket constitutes one entry into the 2026 DFW Ham Expo (good for both days) and includes one complimentary Raffle Ticket.

2026 DFW Ham Expo (Qty 3 - Raffle Tickets)
$5
This includes 3 tickets

Each $5 Prize bundle purchase includes 3 prize tickets (General Admission tickets not included). All drawings are final. No need to be present to win Grand Prize but must be present for all other drawings.

2026 DFW Ham Expo (Qty 15 - Raffle Tickets)
$20
This includes 15 tickets

Each $20 Prize bundle purchase includes 15 prize tickets (General Admission tickets not included. All drawings are final. No need to be present to win Grand Prize but must be present for all other drawings.

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