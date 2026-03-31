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About this raffle
Each General Admission ticket constitutes one entry into the 2026 DFW Ham Expo (good for both days) and includes one complimentary Raffle Ticket.
Each $5 Prize bundle purchase includes 3 prize tickets (General Admission tickets not included). All drawings are final. No need to be present to win Grand Prize but must be present for all other drawings.
Each $20 Prize bundle purchase includes 15 prize tickets (General Admission tickets not included. All drawings are final. No need to be present to win Grand Prize but must be present for all other drawings.
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