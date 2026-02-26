2026 DFW Ham Expo (Vendors)

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2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville, TX 75067, USA
Includes (1) Six foot Exhibit Table inside the DFW Ham Expo space. No Access to AC power. Indoor Table Sales include one General Admission Ticket and one Raffle Ticket per table purchased.
Includes (1) Six foot Exhibit Table inside the DFW Ham Expo space. Table will be at end cap or end of a row with prominent placement.
Indoor Table Sales include one General Admission Ticket and one Raffle Ticket per table purchased.
Includes (1) Six foot Commercial Exhibit Table inside the DFW Ham Expo space. Table will have prominent placement and will have a backing wall or curtain.
Commercial Exhibit Tables are limited to verifiable Ham Radio related businesses with a public presence (website or storefront).
Indoor Table Sales include one General Admission Ticket and one Raffle Ticket per table purchased.
$
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