Hmong Family Society Inc

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Hmong Family Society Inc

About this shop

2026 Dhia Ua Ke Team Apparel

Dhia Ua Ke Practice Top - For Dancers & Coaches Only item
Dhia Ua Ke Practice Top - For Dancers & Coaches Only
Free

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Black shirt team name in sparkles
Sponsored by Pha Auto Body
1 per Dhia Ua Ke dancer & Coach

0
Dhia Ua Ke Tshirt (Youth) item
Dhia Ua Ke Tshirt (Youth)
Free

Black shirt with Logo
Sponsored by Pha Auto Body
1 per Dhia Ua Ke dancer

0
Dhia Ua Ke Tshirt (Youth) SIBLINGS AND MORE item
Dhia Ua Ke Tshirt (Youth) SIBLINGS AND MORE
$11

Black shirt with Logo
Sponsored by Pha Auto Body
1 per Dhia Ua Ke dancer

0
Dhia Ua Ke Tshirt (Adult) item
Dhia Ua Ke Tshirt (Adult)
$14

Black shirt with Logo

0
Dhia Ua Ke Jacket (Youth) item
Dhia Ua Ke Jacket (Youth)
Free

Black jacket with semi-glitter logo

Sponsored by Pha Auto Body
1 per Dhia Ua Ke dancer

0
Dhia Ua Ke Jacket (Adult) item
Dhia Ua Ke Jacket (Adult)
$52

Black jacket with semi-glitter logo


0

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