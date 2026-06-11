2026 Dhia Ua Ke Team Apparel

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Black shirt team name in sparkles
Sponsored by Pha Auto Body
1 per Dhia Ua Ke dancer & Coach
Black shirt with Logo
Sponsored by Pha Auto Body
1 per Dhia Ua Ke dancer
Black shirt with Logo
Sponsored by Pha Auto Body
1 per Dhia Ua Ke dancer
Black shirt with Logo
Black jacket with semi-glitter logo
Sponsored by Pha Auto Body
1 per Dhia Ua Ke dancer
Black jacket with semi-glitter logo
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