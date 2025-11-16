2026 Diamonds & Donations

SOLD OUT! Donate $5001+ to be the ONLY Pink Diamond Presenting Sponsor of our event! *Pink Diamonds are usually the most expensive & rarest of diamonds. They come in many different shades & grades, but are all highly valuable. They often symbolize beauty, love, & fun! ~Recognized as the Pink Diamond Presenting Sponsor at our event & on all printed promotional materials ~Social Media Sponsor Recognition as the Pink Diamond Presenting Sponsor leading up to event ~2 Free Tables at our Gala for 16 total people (We will contact you to get these tables booked) ~Tax-deductible donation with receipt

SOLD OUT! Donate $5001+ to be the ONLY Pink Diamond Presenting Sponsor of our event! *Pink Diamonds are usually the most expensive & rarest of diamonds. They come in many different shades & grades, but are all highly valuable. They often symbolize beauty, love, & fun! ~Recognized as the Pink Diamond Presenting Sponsor at our event & on all printed promotional materials ~Social Media Sponsor Recognition as the Pink Diamond Presenting Sponsor leading up to event ~2 Free Tables at our Gala for 16 total people (We will contact you to get these tables booked) ~Tax-deductible donation with receipt

More details...