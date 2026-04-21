2026 Dick Streckeisen Memorial Golf Outing

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About this event
· Overall Event Sponsor – signage displayed at the event
· Registration for (1) team/foursome
· Sponsor sign to be displayed on all Par 3 holes
· Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag
· Dinner Sponsor – signage displayed at event
· Registration for (1) team/foursome
· One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)
· Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag
· Lunch Sponsor – signage displayed at event
· Registration for (1) team/foursome
· One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)
· Beverage Sponsor – signage displayed at event
· Registration for (1) team/foursome
· One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)
· Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag
· Golf Ball Sponsor – golf balls to be included in golfer gift with your company logo
· One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)
· Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag
· Does not include registration for a foursome
· On course Skill Prize Sponsor – signage displayed at event
· One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)
· Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag
· Does not include registration for a foursome
· Breakfast Sponsor – signage displayed at the event
· Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag
· One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)
· One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)
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