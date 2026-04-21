Ellwood City Volunteer Fire Department

Hosted by

Ellwood City Volunteer Fire Department

About this event

2026 Dick Streckeisen Memorial Golf Outing

1512 Mercer Rd

Ellwood City, PA 16117, USA

Event Sponsor
$5,000

·      Overall Event Sponsor – signage displayed at the event

·      Registration for (1) team/foursome

·      Sponsor sign to be displayed on all Par 3 holes

·      Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag

Chief Sponsor
$3,500

·      Dinner Sponsor – signage displayed at event

·      Registration for (1) team/foursome

·      One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)

·      Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000

·   Lunch Sponsor – signage displayed at event

·   Registration for (1) team/foursome

·   One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)

Assistant Chief Sponsor
$1,500

·      Beverage Sponsor – signage displayed at event

·      Registration for (1) team/foursome

·      One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)

·      Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag

Captain Sponsor
$750

·      Golf Ball Sponsor – golf balls to be included in golfer gift with your company logo

·      One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)

·      Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag

·      Does not include registration for a foursome

Lieutenant Sponsor
$500

·   On course Skill Prize Sponsor – signage displayed at event

·   One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)

·   Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag

·      Does not include registration for a foursome

Firefighter Sponsor
$250

·   Breakfast Sponsor – signage displayed at the event

·   Opportunity to include company branded items in Golfer gift bag

·   One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)

Hole Sponsor
$100

·   One (1) hole sponsor sign to be displayed on course ($100 value)

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