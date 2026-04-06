2026 Dink For Jade Pickleball Fundraiser

Entry for (1) Beginner Level Player. Includes: Early session pool play (11am-2pm), event t-shirt, food and beverages.





Players will be in a round robin pool format where they will be paired with other players of similar level to play in 6-8 15-minute matches. Medals will be awarded to the players with the best records.





A complimentary 30 minute introductory clinic will be held at 10:30am. Paddles are available to borrow if you do not have your own. Please wear tennis shoes for appropriate activity support.