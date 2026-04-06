2026 Dink For Jade Pickleball Fundraiser

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About this event
Entry for (1) Beginner Level Player. Includes: Early session pool play (11am-2pm), event t-shirt, food and beverages.
Players will be in a round robin pool format where they will be paired with other players of similar level to play in 6-8 15-minute matches. Medals will be awarded to the players with the best records.
A complimentary 30 minute introductory clinic will be held at 10:30am. Paddles are available to borrow if you do not have your own. Please wear tennis shoes for appropriate activity support.
Entry for Intermediate/Advanced Level 2-Player Team. Includes: Late session pool play (3pm-6pm), event t-shirt, food and beverages.
Teams will compete in six 15-minute matches with the top 4 teams making playoffs. Medals will be awarded to the Top 2 teams.
Paddles are available to borrow if you do not have your own. Please wear tennis shoes for appropriate activity support.
Be an event sponsor! Event sponsors will have logo presence on Social Media marketing, website, event signage, and t-shirts.
Your contributions will help cover food provided to players and guests for the day. Event sponsors will have logo presence on Social Media marketing, website, event signage, and t-shirts.
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