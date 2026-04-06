Play For Jade Events Inc.

Hosted by

Play For Jade Events Inc.

About this event

2026 Dink For Jade Pickleball Fundraiser

5534 Saloma Ave

Sherman Oaks, CA 91411, USA

Beginner - Single Player
$85

Entry for (1) Beginner Level Player. Includes: Early session pool play (11am-2pm), event t-shirt, food and beverages.


Players will be in a round robin pool format where they will be paired with other players of similar level to play in 6-8 15-minute matches. Medals will be awarded to the players with the best records.


A complimentary 30 minute introductory clinic will be held at 10:30am. Paddles are available to borrow if you do not have your own. Please wear tennis shoes for appropriate activity support.

Intermediate/Advanced Level 2-Player Team
$170
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry for Intermediate/Advanced Level 2-Player Team. Includes: Late session pool play (3pm-6pm), event t-shirt, food and beverages.


Teams will compete in six 15-minute matches with the top 4 teams making playoffs. Medals will be awarded to the Top 2 teams.


Paddles are available to borrow if you do not have your own. Please wear tennis shoes for appropriate activity support.

Event Sponsor
$500

Be an event sponsor! Event sponsors will have logo presence on Social Media marketing, website, event signage, and t-shirts.

Food + Beverage Sponsor
$250

Your contributions will help cover food provided to players and guests for the day. Event sponsors will have logo presence on Social Media marketing, website, event signage, and t-shirts.

Add a donation for Play For Jade Events Inc.

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