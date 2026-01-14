2026 Dink for Pink Charity Pickleball Tournament

Ticket include: Registration to play in the ‘Dink for Pink’ Charity Pickleball Tournament supporting breast cancer survivors. We ask all to help fundraise $500 (this includes your player registration and all donations on your behalf) before the event. ➤Teams Tournament, Auction, Raffle, Prizes, FUN & MORE!

➤Registrants reaching an individual goal of $2,500 (includes entry fee) will receive a gift from one of Send Me On Vacation’s resort partners for a 7-night vacation certificate!

➤➤➤To join the Dink for Pink Challenge and create a fundraising team, copy this link: https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/51fd8191-9428-437c-900c-2624c01e4c37