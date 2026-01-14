2026 Dink for Pink Charity Pickleball Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket include: Registration to play in the ‘Dink for Pink’ Charity Pickleball Tournament supporting breast cancer survivors. We ask all to help fundraise $500 (this includes your player registration and all donations on your behalf) before the event. ➤Teams Tournament, Auction, Raffle, Prizes, FUN & MORE!
➤Registrants reaching an individual goal of $2,500 (includes entry fee) will receive a gift from one of Send Me On Vacation’s resort partners for a 7-night vacation certificate!
➤➤➤To join the Dink for Pink Challenge and create a fundraising team, copy this link: https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/51fd8191-9428-437c-900c-2624c01e4c37
Spectator Tickets include
➤Event Entry, Auction, Raffle, Prizes, FUN & MORE!
➤Spectators reaching an individual goal of $2,500 (includes entry fee) will receive a gift from one of Send Me On Vacation’s resort partners for a 7 night vacation certificate!
Sponsorship of $1,000 | Benefits include
➤One complimentary Player Registration and one Guest Spectator ticket.
➤Special mention day of event.
➤Listing of all sponsors on Send Me On Vacation’s social media.
Sponsorship of $2,500 | Benefits include
➤All Bronze Benefits
➤One complimentary Player Registration and one Guest Spectator ticket.
➤Special mention day of event.
➤Listing of all sponsors on Send Me On Vacation’s social media.
➤All Silver Sponsors will receive a gift from one of Send Me On Vacation’s resort partners for ONE (1) 7-night vacation certificate!
Sponsorship of $5,000 | Benefits include
➤All Silver Benefits.
➤Awning day of event with additional contributions.
➤Special signage recognizing Gold Level Sponsorship.
➤Gold Sponsors will receive a gift from one of Send Me On Vacation’s resort partners for TWO (2) 7-night vacation certificate!
Sponsorship of $10,000 | Benefits include
➤All Silver & Gold Benefits.
➤ Two complimentary Player Registrations and four Spectator tickets.
➤Pre-game recognition on Send Me On Vacation’s social media.
➤Platinum Sponsors will receive a gift from one of Send Me On Vacation’s resort partners for THREE (3) certificates for a 7-night vacation!
Sponsorship of $20,000 | Benefits include
➤All Bronze, Gold, and Silver Benefits.
➤Recognition on Send Me On Vacation’s website as a Top Financial Donor with company logo.
➤Diamond Sponsors will receive a gift from one of Send Me On Vacation’s resort partners for FIVE (5) certificates for a 7-night vacation!
