2026 Dinner for All Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Exclusive Dinner Sponsor - Help us make the Gun & Tech Banquet a night to remember by sponsoring the catered dinner. Your support ensures every guest enjoys a delicious meal in a welcoming and well-coordinated setting—from beautifully prepared dishes to seamless service. By sponsoring the evening, you’re not only helping create a memorable event—you’re directly contributing to veteran wellness, as all proceeds fund immersive relaxation systems for veterans' facilities and other community spaces.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!