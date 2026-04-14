2026 Dino Day & Walk

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This ticket provides entry to the Dino Day and Walk for participants ages 16 and older. Admission includes full access to Southern Arizona’s largest autism resource fair, the community walk, and all event activities. Children 15 and younger enter Free.
Covers up to four participants age 16+. Kids 15 and under are free. All attendees using this pass must be present together at admission. Enjoy the Dino Day and Walk as a family while supporting autism programs across Southern Arizona.
Covers up to six participants age 16+. Kids 15 and under are free. All attendees using this pass must be present together at admission. Perfect for friends, coworkers, clubs, or community groups walking together for acceptance and community impact.
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