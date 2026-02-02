HoWL Inc. Gaming Activities

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HoWL Inc. Gaming Activities

About this raffle

2026 HoWL DiRtBaG Bear-Viewing Raffle

Bear Viewing to Brooks Falls
$10

Each ticket is entered into two drawings for a Bear Viewing trip for 1 person to Katmai National Park with Emerald Air Service in 2026.


Drawing to be held at 9:00 pm on Friday, April 17, 2026 during the DiRtBaG Ball at Alice's Champagne Palace. Need not be present to win.


Value: $3,190 total ($1,595 each trip)


All proceeds support HoWL, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit.


AK State Gaming permit no. 2973.

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