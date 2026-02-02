2026 HoWL DiRtBaG Bear-Viewing Raffle

Each ticket is entered into two drawings for a Bear Viewing trip for 1 person to Katmai National Park with Emerald Air Service in 2026.





Drawing to be held at 9:00 pm on Friday, April 17, 2026 during the DiRtBaG Ball at Alice's Champagne Palace. Need not be present to win.



Value: $3,190 total ($1,595 each trip)





All proceeds support HoWL, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit.



AK State Gaming permit no. 2973.