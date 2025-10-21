2026 SNC Disability Summit

$
Company Logo prominently posted on all digital & print materials including event banners/signs – Introduction as Top Tier Platinum Sponsorship from stage. Includes six (6) complimentary registrations (lunch included) and (1) Premium Vendor Table placement.
Company Logo posted on Digital & Print Materials. Includes four (4) complimentary registrations (lunch included) and (1) Preferable Vendor Table placement.
Digital Sponsorship - Company Logo included on Digital Materials - Vendor Table - (2) Tickets to Event
Listed as Vendor Supporter in Program - Vendor Table - (2) Tickets to Event (this is for those who want a table and want to support the event).
Vendor Table plus 1 lunch (option to purchase addition lunches for a fee)
Co-branded lanyard with your company's logo and SNC's for all attendees
Co-branded bag with your company's logo and SNC's for all attendees
