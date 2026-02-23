DiscNY Ultimate
DiscNY Ultimate has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

DiscNY Ultimate

Hosted by

DiscNY Ultimate

About this event

Sales closed

2026 DiscNY Gala

197 E Broadway

New York, NY 10002, USA

Add a donation for DiscNY Ultimate

$

🥉 You're on the roster!
$100

(Ticket Only)

I’m in.

  • 1 Gala ticket
  • Commemorative Gala Disc

Your ticket gets you in the door and into the community celebration.


🥈 DiscNY Starting D Line
$200

($100 ticket + $100 donation)

Defense sets the tone.

  • 1 Gala ticket
  • Recognition in digital program
  • Name listed on event website
  • Group social media thank-you from DiscNY
  • Commemorative Gala Disc
  • Free floater session at any DiscNY adult program

You’re helping create opportunities and protect access to the sport we love.

🥇 DiscNY Starting O Line
$400

($100 ticket + $300 donation)

Driving the mission forward.

  • 1 Gala ticket
  • Highlighted recognition in program
  • Individual social media spotlight
  • Name featured on event signage
  • Reserved seating section
  • Commemorative Gala Disc
  • Free floater session at any DiscNY adult program
  • Merch from the DiscNY VC Ultimate Store

Your leadership gift powers clinics, leagues, and outreach initiatives across our community.

🌌 DiscNY Universe Point Line
$800

 ($100 ticket + $700 donation)

When everything is on the line.

  • 1 Gala ticket with priority seating
  • Premier recognition in program
  • On-stage acknowledgment during the event
  • Featured social media recognition
  • Invitation to pre-event VIP toast
  • Commemorative Gala Disc
  • Merch from the DiscNY VC Ultimate Store
  • Full season admission to a DiscNY adult program

This is a championship-level commitment to the future of DiscNY.

Bring your own team!
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Rep your crew!

  • 1 Gala ticket per person at your table
  • Name your team/table
  • Team & names listed in the digital event program
  • Recognition in the event slideshow
  • Commemorative Gala Discs for each team member
  • Free floater session at any DiscNY adult program for each team member

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!