2026 DiscNY Gala

($100 ticket + $700 donation)

When everything is on the line.

1 Gala ticket with priority seating

Premier recognition in program

On-stage acknowledgment during the event

Featured social media recognition

Invitation to pre-event VIP toast

Commemorative Gala Disc

Merch from the DiscNY VC Ultimate Store

Full season admission to a DiscNY adult program

This is a championship-level commitment to the future of DiscNY.