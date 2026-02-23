2026 DiscNY Gala

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
(Ticket Only)
I’m in.
Your ticket gets you in the door and into the community celebration.
($100 ticket + $100 donation)
Defense sets the tone.
You’re helping create opportunities and protect access to the sport we love.
($100 ticket + $300 donation)
Driving the mission forward.
Your leadership gift powers clinics, leagues, and outreach initiatives across our community.
($100 ticket + $700 donation)
When everything is on the line.
This is a championship-level commitment to the future of DiscNY.
Rep your crew!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!