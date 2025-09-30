2026 Disney California Adventure Grad Night

THIS IS NOT A TICKET! You are reserving a spot for your Senior to attend Grad Night at Disney California Adventure Park on May 30,2025. This Date has been confirmed so no refund will be issued if you are unable to attend. We were granted tickets for up to 300 Seniors. Once those tickets are gone please email [email protected] to join a waitlist so we can request more tickets.





I/We have read and signed this agreement. I/We understand its contents and are aware that this release of liability and a contract between the RBHS PTSA and Rancho Bernardo High School, Poway Unified School District, Palomar Council PTA, Ninth District PTA, and the California State PTA/PTSA officers, board members, employees, volunteers, vendors and agent(s), each of the foregoing acting officials from any and all claims of liability resulting from or arising out of the Senior Celebration activities. All students will follow the same Code of Conduct rules that are enforced during school activities. I/We hereby permit the RBHS PTSA and/or new media to print and/or photograph or record the student named above.





And I/We do hereby certify that to the best of my/our knowledge and belief said student is in good health. In case of illness or accident, permission is granted for emergency treatment to be administered. It is further understood that the undersigned will assume full responsibility for any such action, including payment of costs. I/We hereby advise that the above-named student has, or has had, the following allergies, medicine, reactions, or unusual physical condition which should be made known to the treating physician.





The inclusion of a Parent name at checkout constitutes an electronic signature and acceptance of waiver terms.