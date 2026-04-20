District 103 Toastmasters

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District 103 Toastmasters

About this event

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2026 District 103 Summer TLI- Mobilize * Modernize * Monetize Registration

6520 S Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638, USA

Boxed Lunch: Caprese Sandwich (Vegetarian) + Admission
$28

(Vegetarian) Caprese Sandwich: Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, cherry tomatoes/ Balsamic Vinaigrette on French Bread, with condiments/disposal utensils. Individual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water


Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Boxed Lunch: Smoked Turkey Breast & Swiss Wrap + Admission
$28

Smoked Turkey Breast & Swiss wrap lettuce, tomato/wrapped in a flour tortilla. ndividual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water
Includes: Chips or Pretzels, Cookie, Whole Fruit with condiments/disposal utensils.


Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Boxed Lunch: Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad + Admission
$28

Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad (Mixed Greens, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Raspberry Vinegrette, Champaign Vinegrette, or Ranch Dressing) with condiments/disposal utensils. Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie & Bottle of Water

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!