2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference: "Mic Drop • Take a Bow • Going Bigger • Bolder • Beyond

Hosted by
About this event
The Achiever Recognition Dinner Fee is separate from the Conference Registration and applies to attendees not receiving an achievement award.
You will still have to purchase the two-day conference tickets.
.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for two days: April 24-25, 2026:
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities virtual for two days: April 24-25, 2026:
What's included in the VIP Inner Circle Ticket (Only 60 tickets):
(Vegetarian) Caprese Sandwich: Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, cherry tomatoes/ Balsamic Vinaigrette on French Bread, with condiments/disposal utensils. Individual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water
Smoked Turkey Breast & Swiss wrap lettuce, tomato/wrapped in a flour tortilla. ndividual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water
Includes: Chips or Pretzels, Cookie, Whole Fruit with condiments/disposal utensils.
Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad (Mixed Greens, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Raspberry Vinegrette, Champaign Vinegrette, or Ranch Dressing) with condiments/disposal utensils. Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie & Bottle of Water
Pan Seared Salmon, with Chardonnay-Dill Cream Sauce/Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea.
Dessert: Carrot Cake
Chicken Marsala/ Garlic Mash Potatoes/Roasted Zucchini and Squash, with Marsala-Mushroom Demi-Glaze /Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake
Portobello Mushroom Steaks (large), marinated, and grilled portobello mushroom, served with a rich sauce like chimichurri sauce. Accompaniments include creamy mashed potatoes, buttery green beans, with crispy onion strings or fresh herb. Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!