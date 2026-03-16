2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference: "Mic Drop • Take a Bow • Going Bigger • Bolder • Beyond (General Registration)

The Achiever Recognition Dinner Fee is separate from the Conference Registration and applies to attendees not receiving an achievement award.





You will still have to purchase the two-day conference tickets.





Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.





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