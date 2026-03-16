District 103 Toastmasters

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District 103 Toastmasters

About this event

2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference: "Mic Drop • Take a Bow • Going Bigger • Bolder • Beyond (General Registration)

6520 S Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638, USA

Achievers Reception (anyone not receiving award)
$35

The Achiever Recognition Dinner Fee is separate from the Conference Registration and applies to attendees not receiving an achievement award.


You will still have to purchase the two-day conference tickets.


Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.


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General Registration: In-Person Both Days
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for two days: April 24-25, 2026.


Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

General Registration Virtual Both Days
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities virtual for two days: April 24-25, 2026.

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Boxed Lunch: Caprese Sandwich (Vegetarian)
$28

(Vegetarian) Caprese Sandwich: Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, cherry tomatoes/ Balsamic Vinaigrette on French Bread, with condiments/disposal utensils. Individual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water


Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Boxed Lunch: Smoked Turkey Breast & Swiss Wrap
$28

Smoked Turkey Breast & Swiss wrap lettuce, tomato/wrapped in a flour tortilla. ndividual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water
Includes: Chips or Pretzels, Cookie, Whole Fruit with condiments/disposal utensils.


Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Boxed Lunch: Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad
$28

Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad (Mixed Greens, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Raspberry Vinegrette, Champaign Vinegrette, or Ranch Dressing) with condiments/disposal utensils. Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie & Bottle of Water

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Dinner: Pan Seared Salmon
$55

Pan Seared Salmon, with Chardonnay-Dill Cream Sauce/Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Spinach Salad /Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea.
Dessert: Carrot Cake

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Dinner: Chicken Marsala/ Garlic Mash Potatoes
$45

Chicken Marsala/ Garlic Mash Potatoes/Roasted Zucchini and Squash, with Marsala-Mushroom Demi-Glaze /Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Spinach Salad / Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Portobello Mushroom Steaks
$40

Portobello Mushroom Steaks (large), marinated, and grilled portobello mushroom, served with a rich sauce like chimichurri sauce. Accompaniments include creamy mashed potatoes, buttery green beans, with crispy onion strings or fresh herb. Baby Spinach Salad / Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!