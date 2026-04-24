2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference: "Mic Drop • Take a Bow • Going Bigger • Bolder • Beyond (Late Registration) On-site Late Registration

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About this event
The Achiever Recognition Dinner Fee is separate from the Conference Registration and applies to attendees not receiving an achievement award.
You will still have to purchase the two-day conference tickets.
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for two days: April 24-25, 2026.
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
(Vegetarian) Caprese Sandwich: Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, cherry tomatoes/ Balsamic Vinaigrette on French Bread, with condiments/disposal utensils. Individual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Pan Seared Salmon, with Chardonnay-Dill Cream Sauce/Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Spinach Salad /Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea.
Dessert: Carrot Cake
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Chicken Marsala/ Garlic Mash Potatoes/Roasted Zucchini and Squash, with Marsala-Mushroom Demi-Glaze /Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Spinach Salad / Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Portobello Mushroom Steaks (large), marinated, and grilled portobello mushroom, served with a rich sauce like chimichurri sauce. Accompaniments include creamy mashed potatoes, buttery green beans, with crispy onion strings or fresh herb. Baby Spinach Salad / Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!