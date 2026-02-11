District 103 Toastmasters

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District 103 Toastmasters

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2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference: "Mic Drop • Take a Bow • Going Bigger • Bolder • Beyond (VIP Inner Circle Experience)

6520 S Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638, USA

VIP Inner Circle Experience
$197

What's included in the VIP Inner Circle Ticket (Only 60 tickets):

  • VIP Admission- Access Both Days
  • Achievers Reception
  • VIP Intimate 60-minute Masterclass with Fursey Gotuaco
  • VIP Front-Row Seating Saturday: Dinner & Contest
  • VIP Official Conference Theme Microphone
  • Official Conference Program Book
  • Saturday Lunch & Dinner Included

Choose one lunch option and one dinner option below for Saturday, April 25, 2026


If you are going to the Achievers Reception (Hors d'oeuvres) please register, it's part of your VIP purchase

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Achievers Recognition/Reception
Free


Achievers Recognition/Reception is on April 24, 2026 | (Hors d'oeuvres)


Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Boxed Lunch: Caprese Sandwich (Vegetarian)
Free

(Vegetarian) Caprese Sandwich: Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, cherry tomatoes/ Balsamic Vinaigrette on French Bread, with condiments/disposal utensils. Individual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water


Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Boxed Lunch: Smoked Turkey Breast & Swiss Wrap
Free

Smoked Turkey Breast & Swiss wrap lettuce, tomato/wrapped in a flour tortilla. ndividual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water
Includes: Chips or Pretzels, Cookie, Whole Fruit with condiments/disposal utensils.


Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Boxed Lunch: Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad
Free

Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad (Mixed Greens, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Raspberry Vinegrette, Champaign Vinegrette, or Ranch Dressing) with condiments/disposal utensils. Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie & Bottle of Water

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Dinner: Pan Seared Salmon
Free

Pan Seared Salmon, with Chardonnay-Dill Cream Sauce/Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Spinach Salad /Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea.
Dessert: Carrot Cake

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Dinner: Chicken Marsala/ Garlic Mash Potatoes
Free

Chicken Marsala/ Garlic Mash Potatoes/Roasted Zucchini and Squash, with Marsala-Mushroom Demi-Glaze /Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Spinach Salad / Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Portobello Mushroom Steaks
Free

Portobello Mushroom Steaks (large), marinated, and grilled portobello mushroom, served with a rich sauce like chimichurri sauce. Accompaniments include creamy mashed potatoes, buttery green beans, with crispy onion strings or fresh herb. Baby Spinach Salad / Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake

Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

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